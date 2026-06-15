Packers Get New, Higher Potential Tucker Kraft Contract Projection

The Green Bay Packers have already signed wide receivers Jayden Reed and Christian Watson to contract extensions this offseason. Next up could be tight end Tucker Kraft.

But signing Kraft to another deal will very likely cost the Packers a pretty penny.

That’s what USA Today’s Packers Wire’s Mark Oldacres argued Sunday. Oldacres projected Kraft to possibly be a top three tight end in terms of average annual salary on his next contract.

“The question with Kraft is whether he has done enough to eclipse McBride and Kittle to become the highest-paid tight end in the league. Although the injury was not his fault, it has prevented him from producing the kind of numbers those two players have across a full campaign,” wrote Oldacres.

“Both McBride and Kittle signed their deals in 2025, so if Kraft gets an equivalent deal, while factoring in salary cap inflation over the past year, he would be looking at $20.6 million per year.

“It is safe to assume he will earn more than Pitts, but if he does not hit or exceed the $19 million mark, it will be interesting to see whether he is closer to that AAV, or Pitts at $15 million. There is some wiggle room there for both parties to negotiate with.”

Kraft is entering the final year of his rookie contract this fall. Under his current deal, he will have a $3.93 million cap hit in 2026.

Spotrac previously projected Kraft receiving a $15.5 million average annual salary with his next deal. The possibility of the Packers tight end getting $20.6 million is significantly more, especially over a 4-year contract.

Why Packers Should Re-Sign TE Tucker Kraft

Kraft is recovering from a torn ACL this spring. But there’s still little doubt that he could be next for an extension in Green Bay.

“Asked whether the two sides have had talks, he remained tight-lipped, saying: ‘There’s certain information I’m not allowed to divulge at this point, so you can do with that comment what you will,'” wrote Oldacres.

“When it was pointed out to Kraft that he did not say no, he replied with a smile: “Next question.’

“It is fair to assume Kraft’s extension is a question of when, not if, but what will his new contract look like?”

Kraft posted 32 catches, 489 receiving yards and six touchdowns in just eight games last season. Based on his per game averages, he was on pace to hit 68 receptions, 1,039 receiving yards and about 12 touchdowns in 2025.

Maybe that’s not enough to make Kraft the highest-paid tight end in the league. But it could get him into the top five at the position.

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely signed a 3-year, $40 million contract in free agency this offseason. His $13.33 million average annual salary is the fifth-highest at the position.

Oldacres sees Kraft getting more per season than Likely. He could get more than Kyle Pitts as well. Pitts is ranked fourth at tight end with $15.04 million in 2026.

Projecting Kraft’s Contract Extension

It’s important to note, though, that Pitts will receive $15.04 million in 2026 with the franchise tag. That’s a tactic the Packers could use with Kraft after this season, but they would likely prefer to avoid that.

Longer deals typically have smaller average annual salaries. But the projections on a long-term deal for Kraft still see him paid more than what Pitts is getting in 2026.

If Kraft gets at least $15 million on a 4-year deal, he will be ranked in the top four in total contract value at tight end too.

That’s going to be a lot for the Packers to pay. But Kraft is only 25 years old and was on pace for a special season last fall.

He appears on track for a giant contract next.