Packers’ Tucker Kraft Faces New NFL Reality

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft is currently the sixth-best tight end in the NFL according to executives, coaches and scouts. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN polled people across the NFL to rank the ten best tight ends, and after being an honorable mention last year, Kraft is up to number six.

He ranked as high as third on some voters’ rankings, but also was as low as being off of some people’s top ten.

Fowler noted his steady improvement as the reason for his ascension on the list.

“His speed and [run-after-catch] ability really stand out,” an NFC exec told Fowler. “He was just scratching the surface before the injury. And he’s a high-level blocker.”

Green Bay Packers TE Tucker Kraft Ranks Sixth on Top Tight End Ranking

Kraft was unable to top his 707-yard season in 2024, but that is because he tore his ACL halfway through the year. Had he been healthy, he likely would have shattered that pace. He went from 41.6 yards per game in 2024 to 61.1 yards per game in 2025. That could have had him over 1,000 yards had he played the entire season.

Beyond that, the most underrated aspect of Kraft is his blocking ability. He might be the next best blocker behind George Kittle when it comes to the legitimate pass-catching threats. His ability to do both gives the Packers matchup advantages that few teams possess in the NFL.

Kraft was ascending and almost certainly would have finished higher than sixth without his injury. He is only 25 years old, he is expected to be healthy, and the Packers need him to have another big season. The question is how high he can get amongst a strong group of tight ends.

Young Tight Ends Are Taking Over the NFL

The top three are currently hard to budge. George Kittle ranked third and is 32 years old and coming off a torn Achilles injury. He is a potential Hall of Fame-worthy tight end, so it will be hard to knock him down the rankings until he starts to fall off more. However, he might be the next name to fall.

The rest of the list features young talents. Brock Bowers tops the list in his second NFL season. He is just 23 years old and has not played anything close to his best football. However, he is already the top tight end, and the lowest anyone ranked him was third.

Trey McBride came in at number two. He is just 26 years old and ranked fourth last year, showing that he is on the rise. Sam LaPorta ranked fourth. Due to his injuries, he could end up sliding below Kraft in the near future.

However, he still has a good track record and is only 25 years old. Tyler Warren ranked fifth. Considering he is a rookie and just 24 years old, he is not going anywhere on this list. Then, Colston Loveland was seventh. The 22-year-old will be chasing Kraft. Kyle Pitts came in at number eight, and he is still only 25 years old despite the longer career. Nine and ten were veterans Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce, but seven of the ten names are 26 years old or younger. It will be hard for Kraft to climb much higher.