Tucker Kraft Slammed by Fans, Media After ‘Soft’ Booing Statement

Lambeau Field is one of, if not the most iconic stadium in the entire National Football League. With the Green Bay Packers having been one of the more consistently high-performing franchises over the past three decades, there have been few and far between points at which the team has heard boos. Especially during the home opener.

However, during the Packers’ total collapse against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night; conceding 35 points to a side that many considered to be one of the league’s worst heading into the game; Lambeau Field erupted into boos as fans displayed their discontent with the abysmal performances on both sides of the ball.

In response, fourth year tight end Tucker Kraft, who was on track for a Pro Bowl year in 2025 prior to tearing his ACL in Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers, condemned the boos in fairly candid fashion.

Fans Lay Into Tucker Kraft After Booing Critique

“That’s pretty tough. Like everyone pictures Lambeau Field and not boos. I don’t picture boos.” Kraft said after the game. “I picture my home stadium. That’s tough. It’s pretty disappointing, especially for a home opener. It’s pretty disappointing. It’s not going to help us win.”

“Like I don’t know what people think that’s going to rally us or something like that. But that’s — we’re grown men. We’re mentally strong enough, capable enough to get back on the field and play ball. But it’d probably much easier with the 70,000 people behind us rather than opposing us.”

Despite Kraft stating that he and the team are “mentally strong enough”, fans responded online to his words, calling him and the rest of the Packers “soft”, whilst re-affirming the validity of Thursday night’s boos.

“Wow. Soft?”, one user replied.

“Is there even ONE player on that team who isn’t Charmin soft? Where does he get off blaming the fans for not supporting them when the entire team showed its ass on national TV?” Another X user Another X user said after the defeat.

Kraft Not Demonstrating Accountability For Loss – Fans

Other users – including Broncos Reporter for 9News Mike Klis – believe that the comments displayed a lack of accountability for the Packers’s exceptionally poor showing in the loss.

Packers fans felt similarly, “Getting paid millions to under perform. Everyone in attendance would be fired if they performed that badly at their job. Keep the boos reigning as long as they’re playing like that. Holds them accountable.”

Even one arch-rival Bears fans came to their nemesis fanbase’s defense, calling Kraft’s comments “crazy talk”.