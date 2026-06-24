Taylor Swift Surprises Green Bay Packers Star

Green Bay Packers emerging star tight end Tucker Kraft was present at Tight End University (TEU), an event hosted in Nashville that is attended by the top tight ends in the NFL. While the event is focused on football and training, Kraft was one of the many tight ends on hand for a Tuesday Night performance by global pop star Taylor Swift.

The TEU summit is a three-day event that is going on from June 23 through June 25 this year. This year represents the sixth installment of the summit and the second time that Swift has performed for the players, along with their wives and girlfriends.

TEU was originally started by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen. Kelce has recently helped bring Swift into the event’s orbit due to their relationship.

The event holds a “Tight Ends & Friends” concert every year. While Swift was not scheduled to perform, she did emerge onto the stage during a performance by country star, and wife of former NFL quarterback Devlin Hodges, Lainey Wilson.

Taylor Swift Performs in Front of Tucker Kraft at Tight End University Summit

As Wilson started to end her performance, the players saw Swift join her for a duo song of Swift’s hit track “Love Story.”

Swift revealed that while her fiancé might have been the reason she was at the summit, fans can thank Kittle for the surprise performance and song choice.

“We have a special request by a very special tight end who wanted to hear a particular song, and that tight end is named George Kittle,” Swift said.

The performance was obviously a fun surprise for all and a nice way to take in some of the downtime of an event that is focused on perfecting their craft.

Tucker Kraft Attended Tight End University for the Second Time in 2026

This is not only the second year that Swift has performed at TEU, but it is also the second year in which Kraft attended the event. Kraft was a bit unknown early in his career, and the summit has started to grow in recent years. However, after his breakout second season, he received an invitation and attended the event.

Things appeared to be translating to the field, as Kraft was on pace for the best year of his career in 2026. He went from 41.6 yards per game up to 61.1. He also went from 1.55 yards per route run to 2.33 this past year. However, he was unable to top the volume of 2024 because of an ACL injury he suffered in Week 8.

Kraft attended the event, but was taking a lot of it in more than he was actually working out with the group. Still, there are plenty of lessons to learn in the classroom, and being next to some of the best tight ends in the NFL can always help, even if Kraft is just rehabbing and working off to the side for most of the event.

We will see if seeing Swift in concert for a second straight year will lead to improvement in efficiency once again.