Tucker Kraft Reveals Plan For When Packers Will Unleash Him

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft has said the plan for his return from his ACL injury has always been Week 1. However, now that he has returned to 11-on-11 practice sessions, he has a bit more of a specific plan for how he will be used.

Kraft told reporters that the Packers’ plan is to take things easy on him for about half of the season. Then, in the words of Kraft, they will send him to the wolves.

“They’re going to take into account my rep range probably until halfway through the season, and then they’re going to just pat me on the ass and send me out there and send me to the wolves,” said Kraft.

Kraft suffered his ACL injury in the Packers’ Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The injury was just early enough in the season that he should be able to return without any limitations. However, the team does not want to overuse him early on.

Green Bay Packers Unveil Plan for Tucker Kraft in Regular Season

When Kraft was healthy, the Packers started the season 5-1-1. Other players got hurt to finish the season around him, but without him, the Packers were 4-6. They were a different team on offense.

Kraft is highly valuable because he is one of the best blocking tight ends on the team. This allows him to earn respect in the run game and force teams to put heavier bodies on the field.

However, he is a threat in the passing game as well, and opposing defenses have to be wary of loading up to defend the run because he can beat them. Few players have the combination of skills, which is what makes his return and usage so important.

Tucker Kraft is Continuing His Ascent

This is also valuable information for fantasy football players. Kraft was emerging as one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL before he got hurt.

During his first season, he produced just 355 yards on 31 receptions. The next year, he broke out with 707 yards and seven touchdowns on 50 receptions.

Kraft was on pace for an even better year in 2025. He had six touchdowns in eight games. While his 489 yards did not top his year-two production, he averaged 61.1 yards per game. That was significantly up from 41.6 yards per game he had during his second season. Had he stayed healthy, he was likely going to smash his career-high production.

It will be a legitimate question whether he can do that in 2026 now. On one hand, if he continues to build off of his play, he should have no issue. If he is unleashed for half of a season of production, it could be even more than the 489 yards he had last year.

So, even if he was eased back in the first half, he could end up with the best year of his career. Still, fantasy managers have to be cautious not to give up on the player too early in the season. They will miss the back end, when he is expected to play his best football.