Packers Announce Roster Move Concerning 5’10, 180 lb Receiver

The Green Bay Packers‘ pass-catching unit may be all focused on the additions of receivers, Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, selected in the first and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, the most recent news from the Packers surrounds one of their other receivers, Tulu Griffin, who was released by the team on Monday.

Packers released WR Tulu Griffin, who was signed to a futures deal in January. https://t.co/GkRGuIWK3l — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 5, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Tulu Griffin No Longer With The Green Bay Packers

At 5’10 and 180 lbs, Griffin does not quite hit the minimum benchmark for height/weight that Brian Gutekunst desires from his young wideouts.

Even Matthew Golden, coming in at 5’11 and 190 lbs; 1 inch taller and 10 lbs heavier than Griffin, only just managed to surpass Gutekunst’s “Mendoza Line” for receivers’ physical attributes.

And sadly for Griffin, he does not quite have Golden’s 4.29 speed to accompany his smaller-than-mandated frame.

In Green Bay’s outside zone scheme, receivers are almost universally required to block on the perimeter, something that could be an issue for a player of Griffin’s stature. Moreover, quarterback Jordan Love‘s general playing style far more resembles Brett Favre than Aaron Rodgers, and wideouts are encouraged to go up and make a player, rather than having a Rodgers-style dart threaded straight into the their lap.

What Does The Packers Receiving Corps Look Like Post Draft?

A lot better. Heading into April’s draft, many wondered about both the strength and depth the team had at receiver, with Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks set to occupy the starting three spots – none of whom have ever had even a 900 yard + receiving season.

With Christian Watson set to miss at least half of this incoming season, the Packers were shorthanded in the pass-catching department, despite having two very capable tight ends in Tucker Kraft and the injury-hit Luke Musgrave, who will be looking for his breakout season coming into year 3.

Now with the addition of both Golden and Savion Williams, the team have two more distinct weapons to add to their arsenal in the passing game.

Having no Watson; who may well have played his final game for Green Bay, given his contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2025 season; the team were sorely lacking deep speed.

With Golden – hopefully fit and healthy – that will most certainly no longer be a problem. And in adding Williams to the mix – a big-bodied, 6’4 YAC monster, who has dual run/catch threat potential.