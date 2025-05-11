Packers Will Cut Ties With Veteran Tight End Amid Injuries: Report

The abnormal offseason for the Green Bay Packers has been noteworthy. Not only did the team draft a wide receiver in the first round for the first time in more than two decades, but the team also has had a bit of a wild ride in free agency, which saw the Packers uncharacteristically let several players walk.

The Packers did re-sign three free agents, most notably linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, who started all 17 games last season and had been a sixth-round pick back in 2021. McDuffie signed a two-year, $8 million contract last week.

The Packers also kept kicker Brandon McManus who helped stabilize a position that went a bit off the rails last year. McManus got a generous three-year, $15 million contract that is, essentially, a make-good deal. The Packers have an out on the deal after this year.

And there is tight end John FitzPatrick, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

Tyler Davis Struggled With Injuries

But, according to SI.com’s Bill Huber, the rest of the Packers free agents will be elsewhere in 2025. That includes a player the team has had on the books for four years since first acquiring him for the practice squad, tight end Tyler Davis. For now, Davis remains a free agent, but if he plays in 2025, it won’t be in Green Bay.

Davis has not played in two years because of injuries, and it does not help him that the Packers have a crowded tight-end room.

As Huber wrote: “Davis missed 2023 with a torn ACL and 2024 with a shoulder injury. He will not return to the Packers, who will ride with the returning quartet of Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Ben Sims and FitzPatrick. Practice-squad player Messiah Swinson will be the primary challenger.”

Packers Bolstered Roster in Free Agency

The Packers are coming off a season in which they went 11-6, a two-game improvement from 2023, but still came up disappointed as they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Packers drafted receiver Matthew Golden with their first-round pick, but also attempted to use free agency to upgrade the roster, signing lineman Aaron Banks, defensive back Nate Hobbs and receiver/return man Mecole Hardman.

“We’re in pretty good shape right now.” GM Brian Gutekunst said of the team’s situation. “I feel really good about our ability to do what we need to do to field a championship-level team … We’re in a better situation this year than the past two or three.”