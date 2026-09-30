Tyreek Hill Fuels Packers Buzz With Cryptic Message

Veteran free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill has made it clear that he intends to play in the NFL in 2026. The Green Bay Packers need a wide receiver now that they lost Jayden Reed for the rest of the season. It might not have been a coincidence that, as the Packers announced that Reed would be placed on the season-ending IR, Hill took to social media to announce that he would not mind playing somewhere cold this season.

“I think I’m ready for some cold weather,” tweeted Hill after the Reed news was announced.

It could be tied to anything, and there are plenty of other cold-weather offenses that he could join. However, it is notable that as a need opened in Green Bay, Hill reminded the team that he is ready and willing to fill it.

Green Bay Packers Could Sign Tyreek Hill

Hill suffered a left knee dislocation and had multiple knee ligament tears in an injury he suffered back in October 2025. However, recently Hill has been indicating that he is getting healthy, and it is about time for him to return to the NFL.

“It’s almost time to get off the couch and get to work,” tweeted Hill on September 28. The combination of Hill being healthy and the Packers having a need caused the follow-up tweet.

If healthy, he is one of the most dangerous threats in the NFL. In his career, he has 819 receptions for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns. He has six seasons with more than 1,000 yards and had six of seven years, along with four straight years of 1,000 yards from 2020 through 2023. In 2023, he had a career-high 1,799 yards.

Hill came down to earth with 959 yards in 2024. Then he got hurt in Week 4 of the 2025 season. He was averaging an impressive 66.3 yards per game at the time.

Hill is 32 years old and coming off an injury, but he was playing well before his injury. He has made $146M in his NFL career, so he could sign for a somewhat team-friendly contract. It could be worth kicking the tires.

Packers Have a Need at Wide Receiver

The Packers made an effort to consolidate their wide receivers this offseason. The issue with that is that the team does not have much depth now that Reed is gone.

Skyy Moore is expected to see more work now that Reed is out. Moore is in his fifth NFL season and has 618 yards in his NFL career. He is a return man.

The same can be said for Bo Melton, who was getting work at cornerback last season. They also have rookie UDFA J. Michael Strudivant. However, he is clearly unproven.

The Packers could try to lean into more two-tight-end sets, but it is going to limit the ceiling of their offense. Whether they like Hill or not, they have to try to kick the tires on someone at receiver.

Hill is the best option available, so the fit makes sense.