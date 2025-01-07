Packers Projected as Trade Destination for $120 Million Superstar WR

The Green Bay Packers could be on the hunt for more receiving talent when they reach the 2025 NFL offseason, and one analyst believes they would be an ideal landing spot for Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill on the trade market.

Hill sparked offseason trade rumors during the postgame of the Dolphins’ Week 18 loss to the New York Jets after watching his team miss the NFL playoffs for the first time in his nine-season career. When asked what his message to the team is for the offseason, he responded bleakly and opened the door for the possibility of a trade out of Miami.

“I don’t even know, bro,” Hill told reporters. “This is my first time I haven’t been in the playoffs. I mean for me, like I said man, I just gotta do what’s best for me and my family, dawg. If that’s here, or wherever the case may be, man, I’m going to open the door for myself, dawg. I’m opening the door. Like, I’m out, bruh.”

With Hill’s future now up in the air, USA Today’s Jacob Camenker mapped out some of the top potential landing spots for him in the event of an offseason trade and projected the Packers could become a favorable destination for him for the 2025 NFL season.

“Acquiring Hill would fill that need for the Packers and allow their other top players to slide into roles better suited to their skill sets,” Famenker wrote on January 6. “It would also keep Green Bay from relying too much on [former second-round pick and wide receiver Christian] Watson, who has been a unique downfield threat because of his 6-4 frame and 4.36-second 40 time but has struggled with injuries during his career.”

Packers Can Afford Tyreek Hill Trade With Dolphins

The running joke among the Packers fanbase is the team is always “in the conversation” when it comes to big-name wide receiver trades but never completes an actual deal, but the Packers could change that — if they want — due to their 2025 salary-cap situation.

According to Over the Cap, the Packers will have the seventh-most cap space (roughly $62 million) in the NFL during the 2025 offseason based on current projections. Even when adjusting for effective cap space, they would have plenty of room to fit Hill’s large cap number — and the remaining three years of his $120 million deal — on their books.

The bigger issue is figuring out how much capital Hill is worth in a trade. Hill caught 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games for the Dolphins in 2024, but it was a significant drop-off from his career-best season in 2023 — in which Hill put up 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Hill will also turn 31 in March, putting him squarely in the back end of his NFL career.

Considering the Dolphins just signed Hill to a new contract in August, they are unlikely to want to part ways with him without returning serious draft capital in the process, but Hill could torpedo the process and force them to lower their price if he threatens not to play for them in 2025. The question is: How much would the Packers give up for Hill?

The Packers are staunchly committed to their draft-and-develop method of building their roster, but they might be willing to give up as much as a second-round pick if they believe Hill can be a game-changing piece for them. A third-rounder is more realistic, and the Dolphins might not settle for such a low return.

Christian Watson’s Injury May Change Packers’ Plans

Perhaps the Packers will stay the course and avoid making a significant trade swing on a wide receiver like Hill during the 2025 offseason, but their outlook with wide receiver Christian Watson — who is believed to have torn his ACL in Week 18’s loss to Chicago — could influence how interested they are in pursuing more receiving help for 2025.

Watson has encountered misfortune after misfortune with injuries since the Packers took him in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. He battled knee and hamstring issues over his first two seasons but bounced back to play nearly every game in 2024 before suffering his non-contact injury against the Bears in the regular-season finale.

Now, the Packers must consider not only how long it will take Watson to rehab for the 2025 season (recovery from a torn ACL can take six to nine months) but also whether they can count on him as a long-term playmaker for their offense beyond next season. Watson is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025 and has likely not yet done enough to secure a second contract from the Packers given his injury history.

If the Packers still believe in Watson’s potential, they are more likely to roll the dice on him and target a youngster in the draft than make a blockbuster trade for Hill. If they feel they need a heavy hitter and won’t get it from Watson fast enough, though, it is not out of the question to think the Packers could trade for a speedster nicknamed Cheetah.