GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Ty'Ron Hopper #59 of the Green Bay Packers reacts during the second half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
Two members of the Green Bay Packers roster will have to pay up after the league fined them for their actions during the team’s Week 2 overtime road win over the New York Jets.
The NFL fined linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper a total of $8,325 and defensive tackle Chris McClellan a total of $7,167, per the NFL’s official website. Both fines were for unnecessary roughness.
Green Bay got out of New York with a three-point win in overtime, but fell three touchdowns shy of a second win, losing to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football on September 24 by a score of 35-14.
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Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible
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The NFL handed down two pricey punishments to Green Bay Packers players following the team's win over the Jets in Week 2.
NFL Announces Punishment for Packers After Jets Matchup in Week 2