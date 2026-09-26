NFL Announces Punishment for Packers After Jets Matchup in Week 2

Two members of the Green Bay Packers roster will have to pay up after the league fined them for their actions during the team’s Week 2 overtime road win over the New York Jets.

The NFL fined linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper a total of $8,325 and defensive tackle Chris McClellan a total of $7,167, per the NFL’s official website. Both fines were for unnecessary roughness.

Green Bay got out of New York with a three-point win in overtime, but fell three touchdowns shy of a second win, losing to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football on September 24 by a score of 35-14.

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