Packers Need One Thing to Unlock Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers dream scenario would be finding a true number one wide receiver this offseason. If Jordan Love can add a go-to threat this year, the Packers can make a run at the Super Bowl, per Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report.

This will be the fourth year that Love is the Packers starter. In the first year, Jayden Reed led the team in receiving yards, but Romeo Doubs led the team in targets. The next year saw Reed lead the team in yards again, but Dontayvion Wicks had the most targets. Last year, Doubs led the team in both targets and yards. There has not been a defined number one target for Love, and no one has cracked 900 yards for the Packers with Love as the quarterback.

Now, Doubs and Wicks are gone. The team is hoping that a less crowded room will lead to more defined roles in the receiving corps. Then, a number one threat could potentially emerge.

The Green Bay Packers Need a Number One Receiver to Emerge in 2026

Jayden Reed is always going to be a threat to lead the team in receiving. Multiple injuries had him take a step back in 2025, but he led the team, in yards in two of the three Love seasons. The issue is just that he is a slot player only, and Green Bay does not seem interested in expanding his role.

They are getting a lot of explosive plays from Reed, which is why he is consistently leading the team in yards. However, he does not play as much as the other receivers, which is why they have more targets than him. This is likely going to continue in 2026, as the Packers have two potential outside threats that will keep him in the slot.

The first is Christian Watson. In three years with Love, Watson has gone from 422 to 620 and 611 yards, so he has been productive. The issue with Watson has mostly been health, as he has missed 17 games over the past three years. He is also not a high target earner due to the average depth of his targets being deeper down the field than most receivers.

The last option is Matthew Golden. Golden only produced 361 yards during his rookie season, but he was in a very crowded wide receiver room. Without Wicks and Doubs, there should be plenty of targets open for him, and after a year to adjust to the NFL, he should be more primed for a breakout. He might be a candidate for the player to lead the team in targets, but will that end with him leading them in yards?

Tucker Kraft is a Threat to Lead Packers Receivers

An underrated candidate to lead the team in receiving is tight end Tucker Kraft. His 489 yards through Week 9 just edge out Romeo Doubs at 441 yards. Still, he averaged 2.33 yards per route run compared to 1.84 for Doubs over that time. Kraft tore his ACL and could not finish the year, but he has a chance to be back by Week 1. If he returns in time, he can be their top threat.