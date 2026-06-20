Packers Urged to Make Bold Micah Parsons Related Decision

Throughout the course of the 2026 NFL offseason, the Green Bay Packers‘ fan base has been hoping for good news regarding superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons.

Unfortunately, a new update has been revealed that isn’t good news. Parsons is expected to miss at least half of the season if not more.

NFL insider Jason La Canfora was the one to share the latest news about Parsons. It’s the kind of news that could severely hurt the Packers’ chances of being a Super Bowl contender.

“Green Bay star pass rusher Micah Parsons is going to miss upwards of half the season returning from surgery,” La Canfora wrote.

There is nothing Green Bay can do about Parsons’ recovery process. He simply isn’t on track to return in mid-October like some reports have suggested. Jonathan Gannon and the Packers will need to figure out how to keep the defense afloat without him.

NFL Scout Weighs in on Latest Packers, Micah Parsons News

One NFL scout who currently works for an NFC franchise spoke to Heavy about the latest Parsons news. There is no sugarcoating how bad the news is, but Green Bay has a chance to help its own cause.

Here is what the scout had to say about the matter.

“Losing a player like Micah (Parsons) is almost impossible to overcome,” the scout said. “But there are a few players they should look at to help replace him. I think you’ll see the Packers show interest in Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney.”

The scout continued on, urging the Packers to make a move.

“With where they currently stand, they should be an NFC contender. They aren’t known for making the big move, but this situation should break that mold. The last thing they can afford to do is struggle throughout the first half of the year because they don’t want to spend a little money.”

Looking at Green Bay’s Options to Help Replace Micah Parsons

There are a few options worth noting as potential options for Green Bay.

Clowney stands out as the most likely target. He is coming off of a great season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 where he played in 13 games and racked up 41 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and four defended passes.

Bosa could also be an intriguing fit for the Packers. During the 2025 season with the Buffalo Bills, the veteran pass rusher played in 15 games and racked up 29 tackles, five sacks, five forced fumbles, and two defended passes.

Another option for Green Bay would be Von Miller. The 37-year-old defensive end produced 26 tackles and nine sacks last year with the Washington Commanders.

All three of these pass rusher would be well worth taking a flier on for the Packers. If Parsons is truly going to miss at least half of the season and possibly more, the team has to make a move.