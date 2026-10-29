Green Bay Packers Urged to Consider Intriguing Cornerback Trade

The Green Bay Packers should consider trading for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo to add secondary insurance before the NFL trade deadline, according to Last Word on Sports.

The 4-3 Packers sit closer to a deep postseason run than their record suggests. Quarterback Jordan Love has played at an MVP level. Safety Evan Williams has been outstanding.

The return of edge rusher Micah Parsons will provide another boost, Fox-Nikolaev wrote.

A 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 7 exposed clear roster problems. The Packers need offensive line depth after injuries and inconsistent play. They require linebacker reinforcements following a season-ending injury to Edgerrin Cooper. Additional cornerback insurance is also necessary.

Season-ending injuries to defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and wide receiver Jayden Reed have created further holes. The team went 2-1 without Cooper and 3-1 without another key defender earlier in the year, showing resilience but also vulnerability.

Secondary Depth Needs Attention

Fox-Nikolaev outlined three trade targets to address the issues under general manager Brian Gutekunst. Broncos guard Ben Powers could stabilize the offensive line protecting Love. Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley offers a young option to help replace Cooper. Ringo provides the secondary piece.

The Packers hold 11 picks in the 2027 draft, giving them trade capital. The deadline arrives at the end of Week 9. Gutekunst has historically been cautious as a buyer, but the current roster suggests a different approach may be warranted for a playoff push.

Green Bay is one injury away from relying more on Benjamin St-Juste or Carrington Valentine in expanded roles. That makes extra coverage depth worthwhile heading towards the postseason.

The secondary has not been the team’s biggest problem through seven games. Still, insurance against worst-case scenarios makes sense for a contender with Super Bowl aspirations.

Ringo Could Be an Affordable Option for Packers

Ringo, listed at 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds, has the size to match up against bigger receivers. He can contribute on special teams even if a larger defensive role does not materialize immediately. He is in the final year of his rookie contract with a cap hit of approximately $1.35 million.

The Eagles, currently 2-5, are set to lose him for nothing in free agency next offseason. A 2027 sixth-round pick could be enough to land him, Fox-Nikolaev suggested. That would give Philadelphia some return while allowing Green Bay an inexpensive young cornerback to evaluate.

Ringo has recorded limited production in 2026 as a reserve. He has seven tackles and zero interceptions or passes defended through seven games. Career totals through three-plus seasons include one interception and five passes defended.

The 2023 fourth-round pick out of Georgia remains a developmental option. If he thrives in a larger role down the stretch, the Packers could explore an extension this offseason.

Fox-Nikolaev noted that other targets would cost more. Powers might require a 2027 fourth-rounder and a 2028 sixth-rounder. Henley could demand a 2027 third-round pick or multiple later selections given his every-down role and 36 tackles through six games.

The Packers must weigh any deals against preserving capital for the 2027 offseason. They face 12 unrestricted free agents, potential roster cuts, and significant cap hits for Love and Parsons. Missing on low-cost additions now risks wasting a promising season.

The Packers host the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night in Week 8.