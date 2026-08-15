Green Bay Packers Urged to Cut Ties with Struggling Defender

Decisions, decisions…. It’s almost decision time across the National Football League regarding roster cuts, which will happen at the end of this month, with the NFL season officially set to get underway in the second week of September.
For teams like the Green Bay Packers, they already have a somewhat outlined idea of what their roster will look like, but there are still plenty of fringe players who are in jeopardy of being cut.
One of those players is struggling cornerback Carrington Valentine, who is a 3-year player out of the University of Kentucky.
Considering the Packers brought in Benjamin St-Juste this offseason to pair with Keisean Nixon and also selected Brandon Cisse in the 2026 NFL Draft, it was clear the Packers have emphasized their secondary, which may make Carrington Valentine expendable.
Packers Urged to Cut Carrington Valentine
In a recent piece for BleacherReport.com, NFL writer Moe Moton reveals one player who should be cut from every team, and for the Packers, it’s Valentine:
“Valentine is unlikely to retain a starting job on the boundary. On top of that, he’s missed time during training camp because of a hamstring injury. St-Juste could be a placeholder starter until Cisse is ready for a full-time role. Valentine can provide depth, but after his struggles in the previous term, the Packers may move on from him.”
Carrington Valentin’s spot on the roster could ultimately come down to how he performs in the Packers’ preseason games over the next few weeks.
He allowed seven touchdowns while in coverage last season for Green Bay, and that’s what puts him in the ‘fringe’ territory on the roster, and writing could already be on the wall with the likes of St-Juste and Cisse being brought into the DB group.
Taking a Look at Carrington Valentine’s NFL Career
Carrington Valentine was drafted in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and his rookie campaign went pretty well, as he started 12 games and played in all 17. He didn’t record any interceptions, but he had a fumble recovery and nine pass breakups. He also added 44 tackles.
However, his playing time started to slip in 2024. Even though he did intercept two passes, the underlying numbers started to decline, and then, as Moton mentioned, his 2025 season wasn’t very promising for Packers fans.
He struggled a lot in coverage last season for the Packers, and it culminated in a poor showing against the Eagles in the NFL playoffs.
Valentine gave up far too many explosive plays last season, and he also started to miss tackles. And worst of all, when struggling defenders (especially cornerbacks) lose their ability to cover and tackle, they start to commit penalties.
His 2025 season shows why the Green Bay Packers have remained cautious about making him a locked-in starting CB, and he could be looking for a new home once the calendar turns to September.
Green Bay Packers Urged to Cut Ties with Struggling Defender