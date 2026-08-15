Green Bay Packers Urged to Cut Ties with Struggling Defender

Decisions, decisions…. It’s almost decision time across the National Football League regarding roster cuts, which will happen at the end of this month, with the NFL season officially set to get underway in the second week of September.

For teams like the Green Bay Packers, they already have a somewhat outlined idea of what their roster will look like, but there are still plenty of fringe players who are in jeopardy of being cut.

One of those players is struggling cornerback Carrington Valentine, who is a 3-year player out of the University of Kentucky.

Considering the Packers brought in Benjamin St-Juste this offseason to pair with Keisean Nixon and also selected Brandon Cisse in the 2026 NFL Draft, it was clear the Packers have emphasized their secondary, which may make Carrington Valentine expendable.

Packers Urged to Cut Carrington Valentine

In a recent piece for BleacherReport.com, NFL writer Moe Moton reveals one player who should be cut from every team, and for the Packers, it’s Valentine: