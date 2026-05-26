Packers Urged to Make Aggressive Free Agency Signing

The Green Bay Packers have just one goal in mind heading into the upcoming 2026 NFL season. They have entered Super Bowl or bust territory.

On paper, the roster is talented enough to win it all. However, they have to put everything together at the same time. They also need some luck on the injury front.

Last season, the Packers looked the part of a top-tier contender in the NFC. Unfortunately, things fell apart late in the year. Injuries played a huge role in the team coming up short of expectation.

While the roster is pretty much in place for the 2026 season, Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay front office is likely still open for business. If the right player was available for the right price who would upgrade the team, the Packers would almost certainly pull the triger.

Keeping that in mind, an interesting suggestion has been made for Green Bay to pursue an aggressive late move in NFL free agency.

Packers Urged to Target Deebo Samuel in NFL Free Agency

Nick Halden of FanSided has urged the team to sign veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

“Samuel can be utilized in a number of roles lining up all over the field and offering value as a potential backfield option. This will bring out the best of LaFleur’s offensive creativity and give Love a much-needed weapon in the 2026 season,” Halden wrote.

“Tucker Kraft’s timeline to return remains unknown, and it will likely take the tight end time to regain his confidence and get up to speed.”

At one point just a few short years ago, Samuel was one of the top star playmakers in the NFL. He was a huge part of the success that the San Francisco 49ers had.

Last season, the 49ers parted ways with Samuel and traded him to the Washington Commanders.

What Would Deebo Samuel Bring to Green Bay’s Offense?

Throughout the course of the 2025 season with the Commanders, Samuel played in 16 games. He caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns, while also carrying the football 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Samuel is no longer the star that he once was. He isn’t the kind of player who can power a team to the Super Bowl.

That being said, the Packers wouldn’t need him to be that kind of player. They could simply use another consistent target for Love. He would likely pencil in as the No. 4 wideout who could be played in many different offensive packages.

Matt LaFleur loves having multi-faceted players on the field. Samuel fits that mold.

Whether or not Green Bay would have interest in Samuel remains to be seen. But, the fit could make a lot of sense for both parties.