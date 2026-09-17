Packers Get Mixed Updates on Defensive Line Pair in Concussion Protocol

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 13: Lukas van Ness #90 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Two Green Bay Packers defensive linemen are currently in the concussion protocol. Starting defensive end Lukas Van Ness and #1 nose tackle Javon Hargrave entered the protocol on Monday and Wednesday respectively, and both were limited in practice on Wednesday.
However on Thursday, the Packers had Van Ness practice in pads and participate in individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Hargrave meanwhile was kept out of practice altogether.
“Packers edge Lukas Van Ness (concussion) in pads during individuals today. DT Javon Hargrave (concussion) not working.” Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Thursday.
Although Hargrave entered the protocol two days after Van Ness, both concussions are believed to have stemmed from contact during Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, as pointed out by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.
LaFleur said Lukas Van Ness went into the concussion protocol on Monday and Javon Hargrave yesterday. Both were residual effects from Sunday’s game, which can sometimes happen where concussions symptoms are delayed.
Lukas Van Ness Practices Thursday, Javon Hargrave Held Out
“LaFleur said Lukas Van Ness went into the concussion protocol on Monday and Javon Hargrave yesterday. Both were residual effects from Sunday’s game, which can sometimes happen where concussions symptoms are delayed.” Demovsky said on Sep. 17.
So it appears the pair are currently trending in opposite directions regarding their availability for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.
Fellow defensive tackle Warren Brinson also missed the practice with a calf injury that has kept him out since mid-way through pre-season in August.
How Will This Impact the Packers’ Defense in Week 2?
Despite it being a major need this offseason, there is a solid argument to be made that on a sans-Micah Parsons team, Van Ness is actually the more important of the two players. The former 13th overall pick played the most snaps of any Packers edge rusher last weekend with 43, compared to Hargrave’s 30, which ranked third amongst DTs.
Although Pro Football Focus graded the veteran nose tackle as the better performer of the pair, LVN managed more sacks (1 to 0) and tackles (4 to 1) against the Vikings.
But even one of them being missing will evidently be a step in the direction for a Packers team that struggled on the line of scrimmage in season opener.
ESPN graded Green Bay’s pass block win rate (PBWR) and run stop win rate (RSWR) as the 24th and 23rd in the NFL – hardly exciting figures for a team that believes themselves to be a contender in both their ultra-competitive NFC North division and the conference at-large.
Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas
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Green Bay Packers defensive linemen Lukas Van Ness and Javon Hargrave had Thursday practice updates as the remain in concussion protocol.
Packers Get Mixed Updates on Defensive Line Pair in Concussion Protocol