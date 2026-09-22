Packers Urged to Trade for $40M Tackle With Starting Experience

The Green Bay Packers‘ offensive line was a problem coming into Week 2 and they left their win against the New York Jets with even more questions in the room. One of the biggest issues emerging is right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele, who is expected to miss a good portion, if not the entire season.

Given how early it is in the year, the team might be prompted to make a trade and bring in a starting-caliber player. One name to keep an eye on is Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Walker Little. Little has starting experience, but the Jaguars are stronger at tackle than most teams, according to Carlos Sanchez of Lombardi Ave. This is why Little makes plenty of sense.

“Walker Little was a starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year but was benched in 2025,” wrote Sanchez. “That said, Little had previously played well and can line up at both tackle positions. That kind of versatility could come in handy in Green Bay, especially on the right side.”

Little is in his sixth NFL season and has 39 career starts. He signed a three-year, $40M extension last year that locks him into the team through the 2027 season. This year, he has a $14M cap hit to be a backup in Jacksonville. So, they would trade him for the right price.

Green Bay Packers Could Trade for Walker Little

Little has played 20 snaps at right tackle this year as a reserve. That gives him 67 career snaps at right tackle. He has spent some time in the preseason and in training camp at right tackle, but most of his career has been at left tackle.

That is why Little is not quite the best fit.

Still, Jacksonville is starting Anton Harrison at left tackle and Cole Van Lanen at right tackle. They extended Van Lanen this offseason, and he looks like a quality option through two weeks. Harrison is a former first-round pick and is starting to live up to his draft slot.

It would not cost much for the Jaguars to unload the salary of Little on the Packers.

Packers Have Issues on the Offensive Line

The Packers’ offensive line is going to be going through some shake-ups. With Bako-Bewele out, the team is set to use second-year tackle Anthony Belton in his spot. However, Belton has a lot of questions.

He was a left tackle in college, but fell to round 2 because of concerns about whether he would be a guard or tackle in the NFL. He spent his first season in the NFL at right guard. However, with Bako-Bewele banged up all offseason, he started to get more work at tackle in the summer.

It looked like they misused him when they were weak at guard and Bako-Bewele was healthy. However, that only lasted a week, and now Belton getting that much work at right tackle looks smart.

It will be interesting to see if they trust Belton or look outside the roster. Do they trust Little as a quality starter, even if his experience came on the left side?