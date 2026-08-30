Packers Perfect Fit for Athletic 2nd-Round QB After Kyle McCord Trade

The Green Bay Packers currently have two quarterbacks on the roster after trading Kyle McCord to the Miami Dolphins over the weekend, but the overwhelming likelihood is that Green Bay will add another signal-caller to the mix before the season opener two weeks from now.

One possibility is former Tennessee Titans second-round pick Will Levis, who that franchise cut on Sunday, August 30 in favor of Cam Ward and Mitchell Trubisky.

“Levis posted 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024, the last time he saw the football field. The Titans finished with a 3-14 record that set them up to select quarterback Cam Ward with the top pick last year,” Turron Davenport of ESPN wrote. “[Levis] missed the entire 2025 season after being placed on injured reserve before training camp. He elected to have surgery on his right shoulder before last season, causing him to miss the season.”

Will Levis Could Prove Next Malik Willis for Packers

Green Bay is moving forward with Jordan Love as the starting quarterback and 37-year-old Tyrod Taylor as the backup. The Packers likely opted for Taylor over McCord due to his skill set, which is more similar to former backup QB Malik Willis, even though McCord is far younger (23) and produced a strong preseason.

Willis left the franchise for a starting opportunity with the Dolphins this offseason, where McCord will now be his backup QB. The 27-year-old Levis, meanwhile, has one year remaining on his $9.5 million rookie contract after the Titans selected him No. 33 overall out of Kentucky in Round 2 of the 2023 NFL draft.

Levis has a big arm and the ability to make plays with his legs, both as a scrambler and as a designed runner, which makes his game far more similar to that of Willis than McCord could claim.

Willis earned an 80 athleticism score and an 80 total score during the Combine in 2022, per Lance Zierlein of NFL Network, and ended up a third-round pick of the Titans who didn’t work out in Tennessee. Levis posted an 80 athleticism score and 83 total score as a second-rounder for the Titans the following year.

Levis is not as dynamic of a runner as Willis, but he was more pro ready coming out of college and has more experience after three years in the league than Willis did after two seasons before joining the Packers.

Will Levis, Packers Make Sensible Match

Unlike Willis, Green Bay won’t have to give up a draft pick for Levis.

Another team could scoop Levis up off the waiver wire before the Packers get the opportunity. However, if he makes it far enough through the process that Green Bay gets a chance, the former Kentucky product has enough talent to make him worth a flyer at just over $2.2 million in salary cap costs.

Taylor is unlikely to return to Green Bay next year, if he even remains in the league. However, Levis could get a fresh start under head coach Matt LaFleur, who revitalized Willis’s career and helped earn him a $67.5 million payday from the Dolphins.

The Packers could theoretically bring Levis back on a short-term contract in 2027 if things work out, and then either try to trade him or let him walk in free agency for more money two offseasons from now.