Packers Eyeing Another Record-Setting QB for Potential Signing

The Green Bay Packers have their eyes fixed on another record-setting rookie quarterback as a potential addition to their roster ahead of OTAs in two weeks.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Packers hosted former Mississippi State and Washington quarterback Will Rogers III for a workout on Wednesday morning.

Rogers is a 23-year-old undrafted rookie who led a prolific career in the SEC during his four seasons with the Bulldogs, throwing for a career-high 4,739 yards during the 2021 season. He also played one season for the Huskies in 2024 after graduating, completing 70.7% of his passes before they bumped him for true freshman Demond Williams Jr.

The Packers would have five quarterbacks signed to their 90-man roster if they were to sign Rogers before the start of OTAs. They have all three of last year’s quarterbacks — Jordan Love, Malik Willis and Sean Clifford — returning and signed another rookie, Canadian standout Taylor Elgersma, to their roster following their rookie minicamp.

The Packers will hold the first of their 10 allotted OTA practices on May 27. They will also host their mandatory three-day veteran minicamp in Green Bay from June 10-12.

Will Rogers Holds Dozens of Program Records in FBS

While Rogers went undrafted in the spring, his resume is sparkling with achievement.

Rogers finished his four seasons at Mississippi State as the program’s all-time career leader in passing yards (12,315) and passing touchdowns (94). He also claimed 28 other program records, including 11 single-season records and seven single-game records.

Rogers’ success also extended beyond the program’s standards. He currently holds the SEC’s single-season completions record (505) and career completions record (1,301) and is the conference’s only quarterback to complete at least 1,000 career passes. He also finished as a finalist for the Manning Award — which is given to college football’s top quarterback each season — for his exemplary campaigns in both 2021 and 2022.

A live arm in the college arena does not necessarily mean that Rogers has what it takes to succeed in the NFL, but it does make him an intriguing potential fit for the Packers.

Are Packers Considering Moving on From Sean Clifford?

The Packers’ decision to work out Rogers might not indicate an immediate desire to add him to their roster. After all, they frequently work out free agents for the sole purpose of updating their records on the available talent in case they need to make a sudden move.

If the Packers were to sign Rogers before OTAs, though, it would raise questions about the roster security of their former fifth-round draft pick, Clifford, moving into 2025.

Clifford is on the roster fringe heading into his third NFL season. After serving as Love’s backup during his 2023 rookie season, he played his way out of a job during his second training camp with the team in 2024, prompting the Packers to trade for Willis shortly before 53-man roster cuts and demote him to the No. 3 role on their practice squad.

As things stand now, Elgersma is the primary competition for Clifford’s No. 3 role, but the complexion of the roster battle would change if the Packers added Rogers, too.

In past seasons, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has also mentioned how difficult it is to get four quarterbacks an adequate number of reps during camp. The implication is that the Packers would likely look to cut at least one of their current quarterbacks if they signed Rogers to their offseason roster, and Clifford remains the odd man out.