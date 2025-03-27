‘Win-Win’ Trade Scenario Has Packers Move Up in Round One

The Green Bay Packers are known for being an organization that doesn’t make a ton of noise in free agency during the offseason. Another thing the Packers are known for is not taking a wide receiver in the first of an NFL Draft.

Well, one recent article depicts a win-win scenario where the Packers could trade up in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to potentially select an impact playmaker at wide receiver, defensive end, or cornerback to help bolster the roster around QB Jordan Love.

Packers Find Win-Win Trade-Up Partner with Bucs in Recent Article

Moving up in the NFL Draft can always be a tricky venture. It is always ideal to land the prospect you strongly believe can drastically change the future of your organization. Yet, the price to move up should never be so high that it hinders your ability to continuously refill the pipeline of young talent into your roster.

In a recent article that details more than a handful of win-win first-round trades, draft analyst Chad Reuter of NFL.com detailed why he thinks the Packers could have a dance partner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Reuter wrote, “Although the Packers made the playoffs with an 11-6 record last season, they finished third in the NFC North and were one-and-done in postseason play. Shoring up a couple of roster spots through the draft could help them return to the top of the division and clinch them their first home playoff game since 2021. To secure one of this year’s top CBs (Jahdae Barron), WRs (Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden) or edge defenders (Donovan Ezeiruaku, Mike Green, Shemar Stewart, Mykel Williams) — whomever from their wish list is still available at No. 19 overall — the Pack put in a call to their former NFC Central rival to climb up a few rungs on the first-round ladder.”

In this scenario, Rueter would have the Packers moving up four spots by packaging the 23rd and 87th overall (third-round pick) selections to the Bucs in exchange for picks at No. 19 and No. 157 overall fifth-round pick).

Who Could the Packers Target in a Trade-Up Scenario?

The juice could be worth the squeeze to move up four spots if Green Bay values one of these edge prospects significantly more than another. Quite frankly, the Bucs could be in the market for one of these edge rushers themselves.

One name that stands out as a potential option to move up for is Texas WR Matthew Golden, whose top-tier vertical speed could give the Packers’ offense a vertical element that would be missing if Christian Watson is unable to fully recover from his torn ACL prior to the start of the upcoming NFL season.

The teams sandwiched between the Packers and Bucs are the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Chargers. Two of those teams — Broncos and Chargers — could certainly use an explosive vertical playmaker at wide receiver.

If the Packers are targeting Golden and strongly believe he won’t make it to them at No. 23 overall, parting ways with a third-round pick could be justified.