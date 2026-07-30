Packers Work Out 10 Players at 3 Positions as Roster Questions Emerge

The Green Bay Packers just entered training camp, but that does not mean that the team is done fine-tuning its roster. According to the NFL transaction wire, the Packers worked out 10 players ranging across three different positions. The team is clearly looking at different long snapper, wide receiver, and tight end options.

The list of names on the tryout list includes long snappers Cal Adomitis, John Ferlmann, and Brent Matiscik. At tight end, the team worked out McCallan Castles, Brandon Frazier, and Briley Moore. Then, at wide receiver, they took a look at Elijhah Badger, Elijah Cooks, Titus Atimalala-Mokiao, and Kaden Prather.

Could Packers Sign New Long Snapper From Workouts?

The need for a long snapper makes sense. Green Bay does not have a backup long snapper and had to use Sean Rhyan during their first training camp period because their long snapper was out for the time being.

If the team expects Matt Orzech to be out for any longer, they will want to see what they have. Adomitis was a UDFA from Pitt. He spent 2022-2024 with the Cincinnati Bengals and then was on the Philadelphia Eagles during 2025. He was waived and found his way to the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad to end his year. The team waived him after the year.

John Ferlmann was a UDFA from Ohio State who has not found a team since being undrafted. Matiscik was a UDFA last year who spent a year with the Cleveland Browns.

At tight end, they are down their two starters, Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave, which is likely why they are looking at options here. They just signed a tight end recently, but might need more.

Castles was on the Packers practice squad last year, so they are familiar with him. He was a UDFA in 2024 who spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers before spending time with the Los Angeles Rams and the Packers last year.

Frazier is a rookie UDFA from Auburn who signed with the Atlanta Falcons before being let go this summer. Moore was a UDFA in 2021 who has been spending his time in the NFL after being let go by the Tennessee Titans.

Packers Also Eyeing Multiple WR Amid Early Camp

The receivers are the most notable names, but the position might be in the best spot roster-wise. None of their top starters are injured, and the team is likely just seeing who is available. Badger was a UDFA in 2025 who the Kansas City Chiefs let go before spending the year in the UFL. Cooks has been in the NFL since 2023. He spent the 2023-2024 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before spending 2024-25 with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent some time on the New Orleans Saints practice squad as well before playing in the UFL.

Titus Atimalala-Mokiao is a rookie UDFA from UCLA. Lastly is Prather, who was a seventh-round pick in 2025. However, the Buffalo Bills quickly released him. He is currently in the UFL. They seem to have interest in players who did well in spring football.