Green Bay Packers Facing Major WR Questions Entering 2026

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver room remains one of the biggest questions entering 2026, according to a recent Sports Illustrated analysis by Matt Verderame.

Green Bay Packers must decide Wide Receiver Pecking Order

There are cases to be made for three different options. Jayden Reed is highly dynamic and led his team in receiving in 2025. However, he suffered a shoulder and a foot injury in 2025 and was not nearly the same. He was fifth in receivers on the Packers and third in yards per route run. Reed is projected to be healthy this year, but he is primarily a slot player. One reason why the Packers leaned on Reed so heavily in 2024 is that they had more of a rotation on the outside. That rotation is gone in 2026, with Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs on new teams.

Christian Watson could emerge as the Packers lead receiver

This should open a lot of snaps for Christian Watson, who was second behind Doubs in yards last year despite playing in just 11 games. Watson averaged 2.28 yards per route run last year, while the next highest receiver was at 1.86, per PFF. He was clearly the top producer on a per-snap basis last year. The issue is that Watson has missed significant time in two of his four NFL seasons, and he has never eclipsed 66 targets. Watson is a splash player who gets yards in chunks when he does catch the ball, as he averages 17 yards per reception. However, the type of passes that he gets thrown in his direction are deep passes that are tough to complete, so he does not get the high volume of targets that most top receivers get.

A second-year breakout could emerge in Green Bay

The third option to lead the team in receiving is Matthew Golden. The team would probably like Golden to take that step into the top receiver role, considering they drafted him in the first round.

Golden is expected to create quick separation and work from the outside. So, he can collect high-volume targets, while also freeing up Reed to play the slot, and Watson to live on the outside with his go balls.

The issue is that Golden has shown the least of the three receivers, and it is not very close. Golden only produced 445 yards last year, and his yards per route run were 1.53. For perspective, Christian Watson is a 2.06, and Jayden Reed is at 2.01 for their careers. Both came out of the gates more productive than Golden as well.

The Packers might want Golden to be the player who ascends into the number one role, but so far, the stats indicate that he is the furthest away from grasping it.

The Packers’ wide receiving corps will be worth following throughout the year. The debate will not only be who the number one is, but who is number two and which receiver fell to third. The roles are more defined, but the pecking order is just as questionable.