Packers’ 24-Year-Old WR Named ‘Surprise’ Trade Candidate

Romeo Doubs
WR Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers.

With the 2025 NFL season fully underway, one name that could unexpectedly surface in trade talks for the Green Bay Packers is wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

While Doubs has been a reliable target for quarterback Jordan Love and has shown flashes of big-play potential, the Packers have yet to establish a true hierarchy in their WRs room.

With Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks all showing potential — plus the possibility of adding more wideouts in the draft — Doubs might find himself to be the odd man out.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report thinks that may be the case. Moton named seven players currently “in fluid situations because they want new contracts, face uncertainty under a new coaching staff or lack job security with the possibility of a rookie or star player taking their spot.”

Doubs is one of his seven selections. Let’s discuss.

Could WR Romeo Doubs Be Surprise Trade Chip for Green Bay Packers?

Several factors could lead the Packers to consider trading Doubs in 2025. First, the team’s depth at wide receiver is pretty good. Reed, in particular, led the team with 55 receptions for 857 yards in last season, demonstrating his reliability and playmaking ability. This depth could make Doubs more expendable, especially if the team adds another WR in either the draft or free agency.

“If the Packers sign Chris Godwin in free agency, pursue Tee Higgins in a trade scenario, reunite with Davante Adams or take a wide receiver early in the draft, the move would allow them to shop one of their role-playing wideouts,” Moton wrote, adding:

“Last October, the Packers suspended Romeo Doubs for disciplinary reasons. According to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, the 24-year-old skipped practice because he was frustrated with his role. Upon his return, Doubs denied that rumor. Whether there’s any kernel of truth to the rumor or not, Doubs could be a prime trade candidate because he’s going into the final term of his rookie deal.”

Doubs’ previous reported dissatisfaction with his role and his subsequent suspension could also be a factor in trade considerations. His actions in 2024 indicated potential friction within the team, and the Packers may prefer to have players more fully aligned with their objectives. Trading Doubs could alleviate any lingering tensions and promote a more cohesive locker room environment.

Packers Likely Adding Stud WR in 2025

In 2024, Doubs recorded 46 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games. His average of 13.1 yards per catch reflects his ability to make solid chunk plays downfield.

His athleticism could help his increase trade value. His age — he’s still just 24 — could also help. Teams in need of a wide receiver with his skill set might be willing to offer a decent asset in return.

Regardless, the Packers are very likely going to add another WR this offseason. They don’t have a true WR1, and until they do, there will be question marks swirling around the group.

There have been discussions about Green Bay potentially acquiring a high-profile receiver like D.K. Metcalf, with Doubs being part of the trade package. Such a move could provide the Packers with a more established receiving threat. Whether it’s Metcalf or another top wideout, expect the Packers to add a playmaker to the room. How that’ll affect Doubs and company will be an intriguing subplot to follow this offseason.

Green Bay Packers Players

