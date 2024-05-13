4-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback Named Realistic Packers Target

The Green Bay Packers still have some cap space to work with, and Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard is being viewed as a realistic free agent target before training camp.

Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department broke down the biggest remaining needs and potential fits for every team after the initial wave of free agency and the draft.

“Though they traded cornerback Rasul Douglas during the 2023 season, the Packers didn’t really address the corner position until drafting Penn State’s Kalen King in the seventh round,” B/R wrote. “Adding a veteran to the cornerback room would be advisable, and Xavien Howard certainly fits the bill.”

Other realistic targets for the Packers included offensive lineman Dalton Risner and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen via a trade with the Washington Commanders.

Xavien Howard’s Path to NFL Stardom

Howard hasn’t had the same kind of success the past couple of seasons. However, there was a point where he was one of the biggest stars in the league at his position.

Coming out of high school, Howard was a virtually unknown recruit. Baylor saw something in him, however, and gave him an offer to play for the Bears.

That move paid off for both sides. He racked up nine interceptions and 23 pass breakups over his final two seasons, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2015 as a ball-hawking cornerback.

Howard came into the pre-draft process with an NFL-caliber frame at 6’0″ and 201 pounds. However, he still had to wait until the 38th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to hear his name called.

The Miami Dolphins took a swing on Howard, and it ended up being a steal. He led the NFL in interceptions twice while earning four Pro Bowl selections and first-team All-Pro honors in 2020. In eight seasons, he racked up 29 interceptions and 95 pass breakups.

Howard was rewarded with a $50 million extension in 2022. Unfortunately, a drop-off in production the past two seasons led to his release this offseason. Now, the 30-year-old cornerback is hoping to have a bounce-back 2024 season with a new team, and the Packers are a realistic landing spot for him.

Cornerback Depth Could Be a Need

The Packers seem quite confident in their cornerback room. However, an established veteran like Howard could give them so much-needed depth on the outside.

Jaire Alexander will be holding down one of the two outside spots. Although he had a roller coaster 2023 season, general manager Brian Gutekunst has made it clear that he has no intention of trading the All-Pro cornerback.

The other outside corner spot is where it gets interesting. Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine will be competing for the other starting spot. However, Stokes has battled injuries throughout his NFL career, while Valentine was a seventh-round rookie who showed flashes as a part-time starter.

Valentine will likely be the favorite to start opposite of Alexander. However, as an unproven 22-year-old, there’s a good chance he’ll still take some lumps in 2024.

An established veteran like Howard could take some of the pressure off of Valentine or Stokes while giving the Packers some legitimate depth at a position of need.