Packers $67 Million All-Pro Sends Strong Message to Worried Fans

The Green Bay Packers have started the season 1-2, and they look much worse in the losses than they looked good in the win. However, veteran safety Xavier McKinney is not worried. The 2024 All-Pro noted that the team is experienced and has players who have dealt with adversity.

“We’ve got guys that have experienced adversity as well, so it’s not like we’re new to having some adverse moments,” stated McKinney.

His message to everyone following the Packers is to relax. He noted that the team came out hot last year and finished slow. So, a hot start or slow start does not define a season.

“Everyone just needs to calm their nerves; I understand, but it’s week three,” said McKinney. “For instance, last year, we started hot; what were we, 2-0, 3-0? And everybody was up in arms, and then what happened? So anything can always flip.”

McKinney is one of the leaders of the Packers locker room. So, this is clearly the message that is being sent across the team this week as they enter Week 4 with a chance to get back to .500.

Packers Safety Xavier McKinney Tells Fans to Calm Their Nerves

McKinney was a second-round pick coming out of Alabama in 2020. He was drafted 36th overall by the New York Giants. McKinney started in 46 games over his first four seasons with the Giants.

However, the front office was going through changes, and they let him walk in free agency. The Packers signed the veteran to a four-year, $67M contract in 2024. So far, he has lived up to the deal.

In his first year with the team, he made the All-Pro team and was eighth in the Defensive Player of the Year Voting. In his second season in Green Bay, he was named to the second-team All-Pro. He has been one of the five best safeties in the NFL since signing with the team.

He has an interception in the first three weeks, but otherwise has been a bit more quiet. However, he has earned the benefit of the doubt. His play might improve, but the question is more about the offense than the defense.

Packers Struggles Lie on Offense

The defense struggled against the Atlanta Falcons, but that was on a short week, and the defense had been carrying the team through the first two weeks. While they allowed 39 points in Week 1, the Packers offense set the Minnesota Vikings up with great field position on three scoring drives.

The defense kept the team in a painful win over the New York Jets as the offense struggled. Then, in Week 3, the offensive issues became too much, and the defense fell apart.

It is fair to think the Packers defense will rebound from that performance. However, the offense is developing a strong track record of struggles. So, it is much harder for fans to relax on that side of the ball. That is likely why no one on that side of the ball is preaching the same sentiment.