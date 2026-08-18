Former Packers Veteran Ends Retirement To Join NFC Foe

Former Green Packers All-Pro edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is extending his career, signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Smith briefly retired after the 2025 season. However, the Falcons lost their edge rusher, Jalon Walker, for the season, and the team called on Smith. The former Packers starter came out of retirement to join the Falcons and compete with the Packers in the NFC. The Packers are set to play the Falcons in Week 3 of the 2026 season.

Former Green Bay Packers Edge Rusher Za’Darius Smith Signs With Atlanta Falcons

Smith was a former fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was used in a rotational role at the start of his career, but was impactful from the start. Smith recorded 18.5 sacks in his first four seasons. However, when his rookie deal expired, he signed a four-year, $66M deal with the Green Bay Packers. This is where he had the best years of his career.

The Packers thought he had more than the Ravens let him show, and he did. Smith had 13.5 sacks in his first year with the team and made the Pro Bowl. He had 12.5 sacks the following year and was named second-team All-Pro.

Unfortunately, Smith suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 and only played one game. The team let him go the following season.

Smith signed with the rival Minnesota Vikings and produced ten sacks in the next season, making another Pro Bowl. He has not hit ten sacks since.

Smith had 5.5 sacks with the Cleveland Browns, playing under now-Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski. He had five sacks in nine games with Cleveland and four sacks in eight games with Detroit in 2024.

Then last year, he had 1.5 sacks in five games before announcing his retirement on Instagram. Smith reportedly worked out with the Browns before signing with the Falcons.

Smith Has Made $81M in His NFL Career

Overall, it has been an impressive NFL career for Smith. He is now entering his 12th NFL season and has 70.5 career sacks, with 26 coming in Green Bay, the most of any team. Green Bay also paid him the most. Smith has made $81.195M in his career. The Packers gave him just over $51M of that cash.

Still, they got the best production out of him as well. Even with the missed season, he will be most associated with the Packers. Now that Smith will be playing at age 34 this season, the expectations for what he will bring have to be lowered. The team will likely use him in a rotational role to keep him fresh.

Still, without Walker and with James Pearce going to be suspended to start the year, the team needs some help on the edge.

Green Bay is not strong on the edge, either, but they are leaning into their youth. Second-year draft pick Barryn Sorrell and rookie fourth-round pick Dani Dennis-Sutton will get the first chances to fill in for Micah Parsons. They are both much younger and cost effective than Smith.