Packers $88M Starter Announces Week 1 Decision

The Green Bay Packers have been taking things easy with right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele as he returns from a patellar tendon injury that ended his 2025 campaign. While the team has been unwilling to tip its hand on the status of the $88M right tackle, Bako-Bewele made it clear that he plans to play and has no limitations.

Bako-Bewele talked to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic after practice and confirmed he will play.

“Packers RT Zach Bako-Bewele told me that he ‘definitely’ expects to play on Sunday, and he plans to play the full game. “When I’m out there, I do expect to perform at an elite level,” tweeted Schneidman.

The Packers were 8-3 in games that Bako-Bewele started and played the full game. He played just 40% of the game in the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos, which is when he suffered his injury. The team went 0-3 to finish the regular season and lost their playoff game once Bako-Bewele went down.

Green Bay Packers Expect Zach Bako-Bewele Back in Week 1

Bako-Bewele has been a gem since the team drafted him in round 4. He started in just five games as a rookie, but the team found out they can trust him. From there, he became a relied-upon starter. Bako-Bewele started 17 games in each of the next two seasons.

Green Bay extended him during his third year, ensuring he would not enter the last year of his deal. He signed a four-year, $88M extension.

Now, he is in the first year of the extension and is hoping to live up to it by returning without missing any games. As one of the higher-paid right tackles in the NFL, he expects to play at an elite level.

Packers Have Revamped Offensive Line Entering 2026

The team needs Bako-Bewele back because the rest of the offensive line is going through a lot of shifting. At left tackle, Jordan Morgan is set to start. He was viewed as a swing lineman during his first two years.

At left guard, Aaron Banks’ status is more up in the air than Bako-Bewele’s. Center will be Sean Rhyan, who started at right guard last season. Right guard might still be up in the air, although early indications are that Jacob Monk is going to hold that spot down. He has one career start coming into the year.

So, Banks and Bako-Bewele are the only starters from Week 1 of last year returning to their starting position. They happen to be the two coming back from injuries as well. When healthy, Bako-Bewele is the Packers’ best offensive lineman.

So, his return not only gives the team more stability, but it also adds an impact player at a premium position. The confirmation of Bako-Bewele in the lineup could sway things in the Packers favor.