Packers Star Reveals Emotional Reason Behind Name Change

Green Bay Packers right tackle Zach Tom made big news by changing his name from Zach Tom. He is legally Zach Tom for the time being, but he is going through the process of changing his name to Zach Bako-Bewele.

Bako-Bewele told reporters that the name is a combination of both of his grandparents’ last names. His grandparents were Nigerian immigrants. He noted that the change will help leave a legacy that shows where he came from and who he is.

“I want to have a name that I can pass down,” Bako-Bewele said. “It represents where they came from, where I came from. I just feel like that name will- people will see that name and have a good understanding of who I am and what I come from.”

The change has already been made on the team website and on his locker room name plate. Expect to see it on his jersey soon. So, fans with their Zach Tom jerseys will need the new Bako-Bewele edition.

Green Bay Packers Offensive Line Changes His Name to Zach Bako-Bewele

Bako-Bewele is now entering his fifth season in the NFL. He was a former fourth-round pick coming from Wake Forest. He took a while to see the field, but ended up starting in five games during his rookie season. Bako-Bewele left a mark and earned full-time starting work in the season after that.

He started every game in 2022 and 2023, and was ascending into being one of the better right tackles in the NFL.

Before the 2025 season. Bako-Bewele signed a four-year, $88M deal that featured over $30M in guaranteed salary. The issue is that he tore his patellar tendon in Week 14 of the 2025 season. Bako-Bewele was on his way to having his third straight strong season when things fell apart.

The Packers were 8-4 when Bako-Bewele started in 2025, and 1-3-1 when he did not start. So, they need his presence on the offensive line.

Packers Need Zach Bako-Bewele To Complete Offensive Line

Bako-Bewele is one of the few reasons to be optimistic about the offensive line entering the season. The group has plenty of potential, but he is the only locked-in starter with a strong reputation behind him.

Aaron Banks is returning to his position at left guard, but he is coming off a disappointing season. Sean Rhyan has been reliable at right guard, but now the team is going to try him at center. He did start a few games over there last year, but he is much more experienced at guard.

Anthony Belton will take his place at right guard. The second-year player was a left tackle in college. So, while he played some guard last year, the spot is new for him.

Then, they have Jordan Morgan at left tackle. He has played all four offensive line spots outside of center. However, left tackle is the spot he has played the least, with just 51 career snaps.

So, the team has high hopes for Bako-Bewele to be the best player and leader of this group.