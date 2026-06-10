Ex-Packers All-Pro Becomes Free Agent After Latest Move

The Green Bay Packers‘ edge rushing corps saw some changes this past offseason with Pro Bowler Rashan Gary getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys and utility rusher Kingsley Enagbare signing a one year, $10 million deal with the New York Jets.

However, June 10 also saw a big change for a notorious former Packers edge rusher; one who at his best was one of Green Bay’s most productive over the past decade. And said defensive end may be looking to join yet another team after he was released from the Reserve/Retired list of the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

Eagles Release Za’Darius Smith off Reserved/Retired List

“The #Eagles have released DE Za’Darius Smith from the Reserve/Retired list, allowing him to become a free agent and sign with a team if he chooses to continue his NFL career.” Ari Meirov reported on Wednesday.

Smith joined the Packers in 2019 alongside his namesake (but not relative) Preston Smith, and together they took the NFC North by storm. The pair combined for 25.5 sacks in 2019 as Green Bay won the division for the first time since 2016.

The ‘Smith Brothers’ as they were known then remained at the franchise until 2021 – winning three consecutive NFC North titles – when Za’Darius was released in the 2022.

Green Bay has not taken back the division since the now-33 year old’s departure.

Smith was not thrilled about his departure from the team, and in wanting some modicum of payback on the Packers, joined rivals the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, where he won the North for the fourth time.

After a subsequent stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2023, Smith signed with the Detroit Lions in 2024 and won his fifth NFC North title. He spent the first month of the 2025 season with the Eagles before announcing his retirement, but now it seems that decision has been reversed, and that the Alabama native may well suit up for another team in 2026.

Is There a Clear Destination for Za’Darius Smith?

Normally pundits and media look to former teams as likely potential destinations for free agent players. But in the case of Smith the most probable next team could well end up being one he has never played for before. Especially considering that Smith has a reputation for not ending on the best terms with his previous employers.

The former fourth round pick has won division titles in the NFC North for all but one team. And it just happens that the one team he has not won a title with is both a serious contender and short at the edge rushing position.

So inherently the Chicago Bears appear to be a natural candidate for the three-time Pro Bowler. They need more strong, reliable bodies at the position, with Montez Sweat having had to do the majority of the leg work on the edge last season, and Smith would be a motivated, experienced addition to the room.

And the opportunity to face Green Bay twice a year will no doubt be an additionally enticing factor.