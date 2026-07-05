Packers Have Two of NFL’s Biggest Draft Gems

Finding late-round draft picks that turn into NFL starters is one of the harder things to do in the sport. So, it was good to see that Pro Football Focus was able to highlight the best current players who were seventh-round picks in the NFL draft. The Green Bay Packers were well-represented on the list with linebacker Zaire Franklin and cornerback Carrington Valentine.

Franklin was a 2018 seventh-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts. He was with the team through this offseason, but recently signed with the Packers. While the Packers were not responsible for drafting Franklin, they did select Valentine.

Valentine was a 2023 seventh-round pick who now has 30 career NFL starts, including 11 last season.

The Green Bay Packers Have Two Seventh-Round Gems

Franklin is currently the best linebacker in the NFL, selected in the seventh round based on Approximate Value. Franklin and Kaden Ellis are the only current seventh-round picks with more than ten career starts.

Considering Ellis has 63 career starts and Franklin has 82 starts, they are far and away the top two players at their position from that draft slot.

Meanwhile, there are only five active players from the seventh round at cornerback who have more than seven starts. With three players being selected to the team, it was easy for Valentine to get his nod.

Jaylen Watson and Montaric Brown joined Valentine as three cornerbacks to get the honor. Dane Jackson has 31 career starts, but his last year as a full-time starter was in 2022. He had nine starts in the past three years and did not start last year.

Jaylon Jones has 29 career starts, but after 27 starts in his first two years, he only started in two games last season. So, the two other players with legitimate starting experience did not have that coming in recent seasons.

It does not look like a major win, because just becoming a starter is good enough to get the honor. At the same time, every year there are a handful of players from each position drafted in the seventh round. It speaks to how strong a selection they became to earn starting work despite that draft selection.

Two Honored Packers Heading In Different Directions

In the case of Franklin, the Packers added a potential long-time starter. They signed Franklin to start next to Edgerrin Cooper, and they have high expectations for him in 2026. Meanwhile, the thought is not quite the same for Valentine.

Valentine was not very strong in 2025, and the team went out of their way to try to replace him. They signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency, and he has more starting experience than Valentine. They also drafted Brandon Cisse in the second round. Cisse is not going to start right away, but he brings the high-end potential of a future starter. Once he is ready, they are going to get him on the field.

It would not be a surprise if Valentine ended the season as a backup. Still, getting the work he did as a seventh-round pick is worthy of the honor.