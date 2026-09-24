Packers’ Zaire Franklin Makes Prediction Ahead of Home Opener

The Green Bay Packers have yet to play at Lambeau Field this season, which means their home opener on Thursday Night Football will also be newcomer Zaire Franklin’s first time playing there as a member of the storied franchise.

Green Bay added Franklin via a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for defensive tackle Colby Wooden in March, who has already changed teams and is now with the New Orleans Saints. Franklin, 30 years old, restructured his contract and inked a new two-year arrangement worth $18 million to be part of a solid Packers linebacking corps in 2026.

Franklin now gets the opportunity to make his first home start with the Packers after spending his first eight NFL seasons with the Colts, and the 30-year-old LB could not contain his excitement at the prospect.

“Man, I can’t wait. I know the fans is going to be over excited,” Franklin predicted. “I know Lambeau, it’s going to be a movie in there.”

Franklin, a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro selection in 2024 when he led the league in combined tackles with 173, was an important addition to the defense this offseason and slotted in as a starter immediately.

Packers Offensive Line Decimated by Injury Heading Into Falcons Game

Green Bay hosts the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) on a short week in what will be an interesting matchup of two teams that have underperformed preseason expectations and have each had terrible injury luck early in the year.

The Packers offensive line is decimated, with right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele out for the season and guard Aaron Banks out for the TNF matchup against Atlanta. Down two starters, the O-line that entered the league near the bottom of the unit rankings is far worse off than it was even two weeks ago, when it could not stop the Minnesota Vikings‘ blitz from hounding and pounding QB Jordan Love.

However, the Falcons defensive front is just as decimated. Pass-rusher Jalon Walker tore his ACL before the season began, while James Pearce Jr. is out eight games following an NFL suspension.

Packers Offense Unable to Run Football Through First 2 Weeks

Atlanta’s lack of its normal edge-rush pressure should benefit the Packers and their beleaguered offensive line, but Green Bay is still going to have serious problems running the football if the first two games of the season are any indication.

The Packers recorded 66 yards on 21 carries (3.1 yards per attempt) in Week 1 against the Vikings, following up that effort with 63 yards on 18 attempts (3.5 yards per carry) against the New York Jets last weekend.

MarShawn Lloyd was the featured back in the season-opener, while Chris Brooks saw some action. However, second-year RB Kaleb Johnson who came over in trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers got the most carries in Week 2 and appears likely to be the most heavily featured rusher again against Atlanta.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed is out for an indefinite amount of time following a scary back injury in New York, which limits Green Bay’s pass game as well.

Considering the offensive woes and injury issues on a short week, the Packers defense will likely again have to carry the load if the team hopes to move to 2-1 and get that much closer to returning superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons to the fold.

Parsons will miss at least the first four games after starting the year on IR.