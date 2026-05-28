Packers Give Zaire Franklin Major Defensive Role

Zaire Franklin will wear the green dot for the Green Bay Packers defense and call the plays in 2026. While it was only the first OTA practice, Matt LeFleur confirmed that the plan is to let the free agent addition ascend into that role.

The Green Bay Packers had Quay Walker call the plays and wear the green dot for the defense over the past couple of seasons. However, he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency this offseason, leaving a hole in the middle of their defense.

The Packers swiftly traded for Franklin to fill the hole. However, there was a question as to who would call the plays. Green Bay already had Edgerrin Cooper, who slid from a rotational player to a full-time starter last year. Cooper has ascended in the past two years, and Green Bay likes to put more on their draft picks plates as they develop, so it could make sense for Cooper to be the man to call the plays in his third NFL season.

However, LeFleur confirmed that Cooper will stay in his role and Franklin would be brought in to be the one-for-one replacement for Walker.

The Green Bay Packers Signed a Defensive Signal Caller in Zaire Franklin

Franklin has been in the NFL for eight seasons, but he has been a full-time starter for five of them. Over the majority of the past four years, he was the green dot for the Indianapolis Colts, so his experience level in the role is high.

The question is whether the Colts sold high on Franklin and if he has enough left in the tank. Franklin will be 30 years old this season, and he saw his play noticeably decline in 2024. To be fair, his 2024 season featured a second-team All-Pro recognition and 173 tackles overall, so it is tough to replicate that. However, he dropped to 125 tackles, and his instincts looked noticeably slower. The Colts drafted C.J. Allen in round 2 and are expecting the younger player to step into the playcalling role as well.

The Packers Like Edgerrin Cooper Staying in his Role

The experience that Franklin brings is obviously a plus, but it is fair to consider that the Packers also did not want to put this on the plate of Cooper. Cooper plays more like a see-ball, get-ball type of player and is more read and react than he is diagnosing pre-snap.

Last year, when the Packers lost Walker, at times, they would give the green dot to Isaiah McDuffie. So, the Packers might not have trusted his ability in the role, making the need to trade for Cooper that much higher. The Packers still have McDuffie on the roster, so one small note to follow in OTAs is whether Cooper gets any work with the green dot. He likely will not when Franklin is with him, and when the second team is on the field, it will likely remain McDuffie. So, Cooper will go another year without any experience in that role, even during practices.