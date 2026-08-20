Zaire Franklin Puts Packers on Notice Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

The Green Bay Packers will have a new heart to their defense during the 2026 NFL campaign. Based on one answer he gave to the media, though, Green Bay found the right heart.

While speaking to reporters Tuesday, veteran linebacker Zaire Franklin shared what he plans to provide for the Packers defense this fall. There was plenty of passion in his answer.

“I feel like it’s been challenging for me a little bit, because that’s how I like to play,” said Franklin, via SI on Packers’ Bill Huber. “When I’m on the field, I’m a completely different person. My mentality in between the white lines is ultra-competitor – like, ultimate alpha.

“I want to challenge the best, the biggest. I don’t want no little guy. I want to go against the baddest [expletive] out there. That’s how I feel. I feel like I’m the best. I’m the baddest [expletive] on the planet when I’m on the field.

“That’s just my mentality.”

Franklin will bring that mentality to the middle of Green Bay’s defense. Pundits expect him to start next to fellow linebacker Edgerrin Cooper at inside linebacker.

Zaire Franklin Fires Clear Message to Packers

Franklin couldn’t have been any more clear about what he will give the Packers defense. He’s going to bring energy, which could be very useful for a unit trying to replace All-Pro Micah Parsons to begin the regular season.

Franklin was a “high-energy” guy early in his career. The Indianapolis Colts picked Franklin at No. 235 overall in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over his first three seasons, he played mostly on special teams.

Not that the linebacker still isn’t a “high-energy” guy. But now, he’s also a great linebacker.

Beginning in 2021, Franklin became a regular in the Colts starting lineup. During 2024, he made second-team All-Pro while leading the NFL with 173 combined tackles.

Franklin also had 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six pass defenses, five forced fumbles and two interceptions during that campaign.

Last season, he registered 125 combined tackles, including seven for loss. Franklin had six quarterback hits, five pass defenses, two sacks and one forced fumble as well.

What Franklin Will Bring to Green Bay’s Defense

Even as he experienced his rise as a defensive starter in Indianapolis, Franklin continued to contribute on special teams. He will likely be a versatile threat again with the Packers.

Last season, he played 1,112 defensive snaps along with 92 on special teams. In 2024, he played every defensive snap the Colts had (1,156).

On defense in Green Bay, Franklin will replace Quay Walker, who left in NFL free agency in March.

The Packers acquired Franklin from the Colts in a trade for defensive tackle Colby Wooden.

The defensive tackle is five years younger than Franklin. But for Green Bay, Franklin will fill an important hole while providing veteran experience.

Clearly, he will bring an alpha-dog mentality as well.

The Packers will need that mentality immediately. Green Bay opens the 2026 regular season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 13.