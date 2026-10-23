Matt LaFleur Announces Shocking News on Defensive Captain

The Green Bay Packers‘ 4-2 start to the season has been made all the more remarkable by the fact that starters and backups alike on the 53-man roster are dropping like flies.

Four key starters in Javon Hargrave, Jaylen Reed, Zach Bako-Bewele and Edgerrin Cooper have been lost to season-ending injuries through the first month and change of the 2026 season.

With questions already surrounding cornerback Brandon Cisse’s participation in Week 7’s game against the Detroit Lions after he was limited in practice on Friday and Saturday, the defense will now be sans one key player on defense – green dot holder and defensive captain, Zaire Franklin.

Zaire Franklin Ruled Out Due to Shin Collision, per LaFleur

“Packers aren’t going to have LB/defensive captain Zaire Franklin this week.” Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported on Friday.

“Per Matt LaFleur, there was a collision in practice and he took a knee to the shin and won’t play Sunday against the Lions. Not an IR situation but it’s still a big loss considering they’ve already lost Edgerrin Cooper.”

The silver lining for the Packers is, as Demovsky notes, Franklin will not be put on IR (at this point) due to the injury.

Former 3rd Round Pick Expected to Replace Franklin in Week 7

But having him out for this weekend’ important divisional game is nonetheless a huge loss for the team, who is already without their talisman at the heart of the defense, Edgerrin Cooper – who is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

In Franklin’s place Green Bay will likely give the green dot to Isaiah McDuffie, who has been the defensive signal caller before.

2024 third round pick Ty’Ron Hopper, who split snaps at linebacker last week with McDuffie to play alongside Franklin, will likely see himself promoted to a starting role.

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Niemann could also see some time on the field on Sunday, per LaFleur.