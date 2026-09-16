Packers Work Out Controversial Ex-Saints DT After Failed College Return

The Green Bay Packers have their eyes on a former New Orleans Saints rookie defensive tackle after his failed bid to return to LSU for the 2026 season.

Per the NFL’s daily transaction wire, the Packers hosted undrafted rookie defensive tackle Zxavian Harris for a tryout on Tuesday as part of a six-man workout group.

Harris made headlines earlier in September when a Louisiana judge cleared him to return to college to play for former coach Lane Kiffin at LSU after his brief stint in the NFL. He had signed with the Saints after the draft but missed their 53-man roster.

Roughly one week later, though, Kiffin finalized and locked his LSU roster for the season without adding Harris or tight end Dae-Quan Wright (also cleared for NCAA return), prompting the two undrafted rookies to re-evaluate their NFL opportunities.

Harris left the Packers’ building without a contract, but the team could keep him in mind if it decides it needs a boost. He is a massive (6-foot-8, 330 pounds) who played 52 games for Ole Miss and can line up at multiple spots on a defensive front.

The Packers also worked out defensive tackle Jalen Hunt, wide receivers Nick Nash, Bryce Oliver and Quincy Skinner (signed to their practice squad) and defensive end Cruz Smith as part of Tuesday’s group of roster tryouts.

Zxavian Harris Had Legal Troubles During College Career

Harris made a hotly debated move when he attempted to return to college after spending the offseason program and training camp with the Saints, but that is not the only thing that makes him a controversial player.

Harris also had multiple arrests during his time at Ole Miss. He was arrested in July 2023 and charged with felony fleeing, driving under the influence, reckless driving, minor in possession, no headlights and running a stop sign.

Harris entered into a pre-trial intervention program for his felony fleeing charge to avoid traditional prosecution, but he had his status in the program revoked in August 2024 when he was arrested on domestic violence and obstructing arrest charges.

The legal troubles played a role in tanking Harris’ stock ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, but he also underwent right foot surgery after the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, pushing him further down draft boards until he wound up a priority UDFA option.

The Packers may overlook Harris’ off-field issues (as they essentially have with veteran running back Josh Jacobs) if they need more help along their defensive front, but his baggage does make his fit a harder sell in Green Bay.

Packers DL Warren Brinson Remains Out to Start Week 2

One thing that could motivate the Packers to make an addition to their defensive line is the ongoing injury absence of 2025 sixth-round pick Warren Brinson.

Brinson is the only member of the Packers’ 53-man roster who did not participate in Wednesday’s first practice for Week 2’s matchup with the New York Jets. He has not practiced since injuring his calf in pregame warmups before August 21’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos, and his continued absence puts his availability in jeopardy for the upcoming week.

On the bright side, the Packers had veteran left guard Aaron Banks — who missed Week 1 with a knee injury — back at practice to start the second week of prep. The Packers also had back several players who exited from Week 1’s loss with injuries, including wide receiver Bo Melton and second-round rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse.

The Packers will release their first injury report for Week 2’s matchup on Wednesday afternoon.