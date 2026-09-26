Texans Pro Bowler Azeez Al-Shaair Gets Good News After Change

Houston Texans Pro Bowler and starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has avoided drawing the wrath of the NFL upon himself, at least for something he has already been penalized over more than once.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones broke the news.

“Al-Shaair began the Texans’ Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with the name Wafaa Akila written on his eyeblack. After it was spotted by a league official, Al-Shaair was informed he would have to remove it or he would not be permitted to continue playing in the game, according to a league source who spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the matter publicly,” Jones wrote on September 26.

“While Al-Shaair was fined $11,941 in Week 1, the source told The Athletic he was not fined in Week 2.”

Jones noted the NFL’s extensive history of maintaining a strict code when it comes to uniforms and messaging. He even included an excerpt from the rulebook that lays it all out in no uncertain terms:

“For any other violation of this Section 4 (e.g., wristbands and mouthpieces that are not League-approved, towel with a personal message, impermissible headwear under the helmet) that is discovered while the player is in the game, player will be advised to make appropriate correction at the next change of possession; if the violation is not corrected, player will not be permitted to enter the game.”

Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair Decides Against Appeal

Al-Shaair’s lack of a fine for Week 2 is to be expected. He was given and took advantage of his opportunity to resolve the possible violation, which all players are granted. However, it also comes after he decided against appealing his fine from Week 1.

“#Texans Azeez Al-Shaair didn’t appeal $11,941 fine for eye black honoring Hind Rajab, Palestinian girl killed by Israeli military in Gaza and not fined, per #NFL source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X in the wake of Jones’ report. “He wasn’t fined this week for eye black message of Wafaa Akila, a Palestinian girl killed by Israel military, but was told to remove it during game, per league source.”

Al-Shaair did not shy away from trying to “shed a light” on the situations that he has. He said he feels the masses are largely unaware of.

He also weighed in on polarizing domestic issues, including a friend impacted by ICE.

Al-Shaair said that he understands why he has his platform and why his actions get the notice that they do. He cited his performance as a football player. He also added that he feels obligated to do something. Al-Shaair said he must answer for his actions before God when he dies.

“It’s bigger to me than, you know, what’s a life worth? Is a life worth $11,000? Yeah, I think it’s priceless. So to sit there and say that, oh, man, the money, whatever, that wasn’t relevant to me. I think it’s just important to do that as human beings. Because in a day, we all have our own issues and things that we’re going through. But you can’t get so lost in your own problems that you can’t have compassion for other people in the world.”