Texans Fuel Fire After Red Flag Raised on Azeez Al-Shaair

The Houston Texans furthered the uncertainty around Pro Bowler and starting middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Al-Shaair was forced from action multiple times during the Texans’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts due to a groin injury. He was able to finish the contest, but he is still paying the price to open Week 4, missing practice on Wednesday.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said Al-Shaair is “week-to-week.”

He was one of three players who did not practice on Wednesday, along with running back British Brooks and offensive tackle Trent Brown.

The news comes as Nico Collins, Ed Ingram, and Jadeveon Clowney all returned to practice after being sidelined over the past two weeks. The Texans also sparked questions with Jake Hansen not participating with the main group during the media viewing period.

Texans Get ‘Brutal’ Reality Check Amid Azeez Al-Shaair News

Al-Shaair becoming part of the Texans’ current plight drew strong reactions on social media. They have endured a slew of setbacks at the linebacker spot this year.

“Oh boy. So two rookies in Woodaz and Fisher could hypothetically be starting if there were a game today?” Houston Stressans (Garret Williams) posted on X on September 30. “The Texans linebacker room has had an absolutely brutal run of injury luck in 2026 [crying face emoji].

Williams listed eight LBs who have dealt with injuries.

Oh boy. So two rookies in Woodaz and Fisher could hypothetically be starting if there were a game today? The Texans linebacker room has had an absolutely brutal run of injury luck in 2026 😭 LBs who have dealt with injuries at some point so far: E.J. SpeedMarte MapuJake… https://t.co/gUqTaFwSgT — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) September 30, 2026

The list excludes Sione Takitaki. The Texans signed him to address some of their earlier injury woes, only for him to incur his own ailment. Now, Al-Shaair is their latest worry.

“There is concern that Texans Pro Bowl middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair could miss a home game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a painful groin injury suffered last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, per league sources,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson wrote on September 30.

“And Al-Shaair didn’t practice Wednesday, as expected.”

The Texans are navigating similar issues at wide receiver, and they dealt with it at safety during the 2025 campaign. They need that experience to serve them well.