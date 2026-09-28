Texans Player Facing Costly NFL Punishment After Loss to Colts

Houston Texans Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair could get additional bad news following the loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Al-Shaair was not called for any infractions during the game, but he should have been according to the Broncos. Moreover, on the offense in question, Al-Shaair appeared to commit one of the many fineable offenses.

Al-Shaair appeared to hit Colts wide receiver Josh Downs in the helmet after launching.

The play occurred during the first quarter, on a second-and-10 from the Colts’ 31-yard line. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones found Downs for an 18-yard gain.

Texans safety Calen Bullock caught Downs in midair after the reception, and Al-Shaair came in with the final tackle to end the play. However, the latter also left his feet and his own helmet made what appeared to be forcible contact to Downs’.

CBS Sports’ Tom McCarthy doubled back in the second quarter to further examine the play.

“I was thinking about that, and I think it should have been called right there,” former Colts running back Robert Turbin said in response to McCarthy asking for his opinion. “He’s [Downs] not defenseless anymore. He got a hit [by Bullock first]. But the helmet the helmet, for sure, I thought should have drew a penalty.”

McCarthy then noted that broadcast officiating analyst and former official Gene Steratore agreed with Turbin.

Per the NFL, fines for impermissible use of the helmet or launching is $23,882 on first offenses.

Second offenses can incur fines up to $47,762. The NFL levies fines at its discretion. So, Al-Shaair, a team captain and favorite of head coach DeMeco Ryans, could receive a fine anywhere in the range of or even beyond those limits, and that is if he is fined at all.

Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair Could Receive Multiple Fines Over Week 3

The hit on Downs garnered attention, but Al-Shaair could hear from the league for some of his other actions in Week 3, including before the contest.

During the game, after his questionable hit on Downs, Al-Shaair made a stop on Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. That came in the second quarter on a second-and-4. Taylor gained 3 yards, as Al-Shaair combined with cornerback Kamari Lassiter for the stop.

However, Al-Shaair again appeared to lead with his helmet, though he did not leave his feet.

Adding to the uncertain nature of his possible infractions, which are likely to be spotted when the NFL does its review of the Week 3 slate over the coming days, are the revised rules.

Announced in August in a joint effort with the NFLPA, the NFL is cracking down on multiple types of personal fouls, including launching. Under the redone guidelines, Al-Shaair would also incur one strike for each in fraction.

Three such strikes would trigger an automatic one-game suspension.

On the flipside, if Al-Shaair is fined, he can appeal. He could also potentially get some or all of his fine money back–again, if he is fined–provided he avoids further incident.

Azeez Al-Shaair Continues With Palestinian Names on Eye Black Strips

Al-Shaair has been fined this season (and twice this year) for uniform violations after writing the names of slain Palestinian children, and he could face another after doing so once again in Week 4, at least ahead of facing the Colts.

Al-Shaair wrote the names Lana and Bana Ahmed on his eye black strips. The names can be seen clearly in a video the Texans shared highlighting his pregame speech.

It also drew attention from the media.

What is less clear, though, is if Al-Shaair removed the presumably unapproved message–which is what the other instances were considered–before the game began and if he received the regulated opportunity to do so after a warning.

If he did, then Al-Shaair could again avoid a fine, just like he did in Week 2. If he kept it on, then Al-Shaair could face in increased penalty.

Fined $11,492 the first time, a second infraction could cost Al-Shaair as much as $17,911.