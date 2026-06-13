Former Scout Delivers Strong Take About Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair

The Houston Texans know the value that Azeez Al-Shaair brings, and one former NFL scout believes that the former undrafted free agent deserves even more time in the spotlight on a national level.

Al-Shaair is coming off his first Pro Bowl season.

He is also among the Texans’ players who have received a new contract in recent months, too, so he is already trending in the right direction.

Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair Sparks Strong Words From Ex-NFL Scout

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks selected Al-Shaair among his seven players who should make the NFL Network Top-100 list for the first time in 2026, projecting the Texans star and two-time team captain to land somewhere in the top 75.

“The heart and soul of the Texans’ defense, Al-Shaair is a force between the numbers. The eighth-year pro exhibits exceptional range chasing down running backs and receivers. He flashes superb instincts, awareness and diagnostic skills, as well,” Brooks wrote in the article published on June 12.

“Al-Shaair has transformed from undrafted free agent to underrated superstar for a squad that embraces gritty defenders who play with superior effort and a touch of violence.”

Al-Shaair tallied 103 total tackles in 2025, his third career season with 100-plus stops.

He signed a three-year, $54 million contract this offseason that begins in 2027 and secures him through the 2029 campaign. There is also a void year in 2030 that could set the stage for Al-Shaair, a favorite of Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, to continue his tenure.

The Texans had five players earn spots on the top 100 list in 2025: Derek Stingley (#18), Danielle Hunter (#25), Nico Collins (#32), C.J. Stroud (#39), and Will Anderson Jr. (#46).

Among that group, Stroud is at the greatest risk of slipping from his previous ranking.

Al-Shaair would be the first Texans linebacker to make it since Brian Cushing in 2012. Texans icon J.J. Watt is the highest-ranking player ever on the list, topping it in 2015 among his many appearances in his illustrious career.

Azeez Al-Shaair Embracing Recognition

Al-Shaair cut a promo video with the Texans after finalizing and signing his contract extension. He met with the media for the first time this week amid their offseason program.

“End of the day, nobody’s paying you no money, nobody’s giving you any accolades, if you’re not putting the work in, and you’re not getting the results either. So, I’ve been blessed to have a lot of great coaches that have poured into me throughout my years, from San Francisco to Tennessee to obviously coming here, Houston, and the work ethic that I’ve had. And then, a lot of blessings from God to be able to put me in the right positions, and everything just kind of coming together,” Al-Shaair told reporters on June 10.

“I always try to humble myself because I know there’s so many people in the world that work extremely hard that never get the results. So, I just been blessed that the work that I put in and the results have showed for it. So I really couldn’t even say much as if it was on me. But just did my part, trusted in God. My life has definitely changed for the better. But the mentality that I’ve had has really been consistent along the whole way.”

With that approach, the accolades should continue for Al-Shaair, which is good for the Texans.