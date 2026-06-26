Texans Share Strong Words on Azeez Al-Shaair After Notice From NFL

Azeez Al-Shaair is one of the more polarizing players in the NFL due to the Houston Texans Pro Bowler’s tendency to blur the lines in the name of playing with physicality.

Al-Shaair recently sparked some strong commentary from several peers for NFL.com’s Top 100 Players of 2026 list. The site has begun releasing batches of players, en route to revealing No. 1 heading into the upcoming season.

There is no denying how the Texans feel about him, though.

Texans React to NFL Notice on Azeez Al-Shaair

Al-Shaair, who was unranked in 2025, checked in at No. 92 on the annual list. The Texans linebacker is coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign. His fire and talent were a common theme in the remarks from his fellow players.

“Reasons why he wears the C [100 emoji],” the Texans posted in reaction to the comments.

“I have so much respect for Azeez and how he plays the game,” San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said during the highlight reel for Al-Shaair that the NFL posted on X on June 26. “He plays it so fast, so physically, so aggressively.

“I feel like that’s a big reason of why they’ve been so dominant this year, is because of his leadership and just the way that he plays football.”

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty echosed those sentiments, saying “He’s a menace out there,” before adding that Al-Shaair “plays with a great mentality” and is “Downhill, physical” at the linebacker position.

Fellow LB Nakobe Dean, Jeanty’s new teammate, likes what he sees from Al-Shaair.

“He bring a little bit more tenacity and nastiness to the game–that I like,” Dean said during his appearance in the package.

The Texans shared another clip of Al-Shaair on X, captioning that one “AGENT [No. 0 emoji] IS ON THE CASE,” and another featuring a still image of him that said, “Captain of the ship” with a saluting emoji.

Texans Teammates Get Honest About ‘Agent 0’

The Texans’ organization views Al-Shaair highly. That much is evidenced by his three-year, $54 million contract extension that he received this offseason. But it is also clear in the remarks some of his teammates made during the NFL’s highlight package.

“Azeez is physical, dude. When it’s between the lines, he’s gonna hit the s*** out of you,” Texans tight end Dalton Schultz said during the clip.”

Schultz signed with the Texans in free agency the offseason before Al-Shaair did.

“To be a Mike in this style of defense… He’s making all the calls, he’s dropping in the deep third, he’s dropping everywhere. Athletically, you gotta be there. But mentally, you gotta really be there too, and I think Azeez really does that,” Schultz added later. “I tell my wife this all the time: He’s one of my favorite teammates ‘ve ever had.”

Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., a two-time Pro Bowler himself, said, “You see him flying around, hitting people, doing his helmet like this [mimic hitting helmet with hands], and we just feed off of it.”

“That’s the captain. Relent his mindset,” Texans safety Calen Bullock said. “He makes sure the whole defense is on the same page.”

Fellow corner Derek Stingley Jr. said Al-Shaair “knows how to talk to each individual player.”

Even Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud chimed in, saying that Al-Shaair “knows where guys are supposed to be, gets guys right,” and that the former undrafted free agent “motivates everybody” on the team.

Azeez Al-Shaair Gives Self-Assessment

Al-Shaair led the Texans in total tackles in 2025 after ranking third in 2024. He ranks 32nd in the league in combined stops since becoming a regular starter in 2020 and 72nd over the past two seasons with Houston.

Al-Shaair has 6.0 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 5 recoveries, 4 interceptions with 535 total tackles in his career.

He is also not shy about touting what he brings to the table.

“I think I am–probably, truthfully–one of the most complete linebackers in the NFL,” Al-Shaair said on his own behalf. “You gotta know I’m on the field, again, whether you know my name or not and you just see that jersey number and you gotta respect it.”

Al-Shaair captained a Texans defense that ranked first overall and second in scoring in 2025. The group hopes to be even better in 2026.