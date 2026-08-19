Texans Send Fitting Message After Will Anderson Jr. Draws Attention

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is a cover athlete, and the team is right there to celebrate with him.

The two-time Pro Bowler is clearly just scratching the surface of his potential.

Following a visit with the Texans, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr published a detailed account of Anderson and the stellar group of defenders around him on August 19, covering things like what drives them to how they build and maintain their strong chemistry.

Will Anderson Jr. Featured Amid Texans Deep Dive

Anderson, the third-overall pick of the 2023 draft, whom the Texans traded up to select, was front and center on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s deep dive into the team, as well as a separate front that featured him alone.

“Will Anderson Jr. and the Texans’ defensive stars believe they’re close to the franchise’s first Super Bowl [star and trophy emojis],” SI posted on X on August 19.

The Texans celebrated the moment, not with words, but with a series of triumphant emojis.

Anderson also got a separate video, showcasing a day spent with the standout pass rusher.

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“Will Anderson Jr. was worth every penny,” Second Guessan host Garrett Williams posted in reaction to part of the video. “Man is still hungry.”

In it, Anderson discusses the impact of meeting Danielle Hunter, which changed his nutritional habits, as well as his off-field hobbies–such as photography–all in the wake of Anderson becoming the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

That is just part of the master plan for Anderson, though, whose ultimate goal remains team-centric.

Will Anderson Jr. Gets Honest About Houston, Goals

Anderson, who is from Hampton, Georgia and starred in college at Alabama, joked early during the video that being in Houston with the Texans has “changed” him in a noteworthy way.

“The city [welcomed] me and my family with open arms. They loved us. It’s really fast-paced. They teach you a lot of discipline. It’s a great city, great nightlife, great people,” Anderson said. “One way it’s changed me is getting used to the heat. I can say that. You put too much lotion on yourself out here, man, you going to sweat as soon as you get to the car.”

Joking aside, Anderson is driven, not by individual success or accolades, but by a shared vision.

“Ultimately, man, I think, ‘What’s the mission?’ Coming here, obviously, is not about the night life. It’s not about going out all the time. It’s about bringing the city a Super Bowl,” Anderson said. “That’s really something that we want to do, but it’s never been done here.”

The Texans have been candid about wanting to “put a bull on the ring” this season, particularly after falling short in the Divisional Round for the third consecutive year in 2025.

Will Anderson Jr.: ‘We’re Close’

Anderson has spoken openly about his belief that the Texans can contend for a Super Bowl. He also explained a key turning point in Orr’s article. If came during a Week 6 team meeting and strong words from linebacker Azeez All-Shaair, who challenged them to be great.

From that, veterans would halt drills during practice. They wanted to be sure they were executed to perfection or run again until they had it down pat.

“That’s when I knew,” Anderson said, per Orr. “We’re close. We’re close.”

The Texans ranked first overall and second in scoring in 2025. Unfortunately, that was not enough to overcome inconsistency from the offense. This season, look for Anderson and the Texans defense to leave even less up to chance (i.e., the offense) as they work toward their goal.