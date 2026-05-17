Texans Predicted to Cut Ties With Starter After Sending ‘Clear Message’

The Houston Texans’ offseason overhaul of their offensive line could have consequences for incumbents like Jake Andrews. Houston has proven willing to demote a starter when they secure a superior option, and both boxes may have been checked in Andrews’ case.

He is one of two returning Texans offensive linemen who started at least 16 games last season.

Now, Andrews could be heading into a battle, not just for his starting job, but for his spot on the Texans’ roster in the offseason program.

Jake Andrews on Notice After Texans’ Offseason Overhaul

The Texans claimed Andrews off waivers from the New England Patriots during the 2025 offseason. New England drafted Andrews in the fourth round, with the 107th overall pick of the 2023 draft.

He logged one start in 16 games played as a rookie with the Patriots but did not see the field in 2024 before joining Houston in 2025.

However, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes Andrews could be a cut candidate.

“The Houston Texans sent a clear message to Jake Andrews, who started in 16 games last season. They did it with the addition of veteran interior offensive lineman Evan Brown, rookie first-rounder Keylan Rutledge and rookie fourth-rounder Febechi Nwaiwu,” Moton wrote on May 17, listing one option for every NFL team.

“Clearly, Houston wanted to find a potential upgrade at center. Brown, Rutledge and Nwaiwu can compete for snaps at that position, which puts Andrews at risk of losing the starting job and perhaps a roster spot.”

The Texans were at least speculatively linked to various options this offseason, including Tyler Linderbaum, who ultimately signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Texans Have Multi-Tiered Plan in Place

Andrews notably enters Year 2 with the Texans in the final year of the four-year, $4.6 million contract that he signed with the Patriots as a rookie.

The Texans signed Brown to a one-year, $2.5 million pact in free agency this offseason.

Houston lists Brown as a “C/G,” which could indicate they plan to use him in a backup role that is commensurate with his salary. He has started or at least logged snaps at all three interior positions over the past five seasons.

The Texans also signed Wyatt Teller in free agency, moving him to the left guard spot since they re-signed 2025 starting right guard Ed Ingram this offseason.

Andrews’ spot is ripest for turnover among the Texans’ front five.

Texans Provide Potential Tell-Tale Signs

The Texans list Rutledge and Nwaiwu–who were picks Nos. 26 and 106, respectively, in the 2026 draft–as guards. That potentially thins the list of realistic challengers for Andrews’ job during the Texans’ offseason program.

Former sixth-round pick Jarrett Patterson is also listed as a C/G. Second-year undrafted free agent Eli Cox is the only other player listed as a center on the Texans’ roster.

That could signal the starting center job is indeed still Andrews’ to lose.

However, Andrews–who has support within the coaching staff–has certainly seen the moves the Texans have made this offseason and connected the dots on how they could significantly impact his future with the organization.