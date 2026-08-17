Former Texans Tight End Gets Unfortunate Career Update After Latest Setback

The trying NFL journey for former Houston Texans tight end Brenden Bates continues.

Bates was one of several players the Texans turned to amid injuries on their roster last season, and he even contributed on the field during the campaign. However, he has been on a back-and-forth search for a landing spot following his exit.

That remains the case, with Bates not only hitting the open market once again, but for an ominous reason to boot.

Ex-Texans TE Brenden Bates Hits Waivers

“The Cleveland Browns have signed TE Jermaine Terry,” the Browns announced via their official website on August 17, which explaining their decision with the former Texans playmaker. “To make room on the roster, the team waived TE Brenden Bates with an injury designation.”

Bates, who turns 27 in October, is a former undrafted free agent out of Kentucky. He is in his third NFL season, but it has been rocky from the start.

This is just his latest roster shuffle with the Browns.

Bates began his career as an UDFA with the New York Jets, before the Browns eventually got an opportunity to claim him off their practice squad. Since then, the Browns have cut and re-signed Bates multiple times.

For his career, Bates has four receptions for 48 yards in 16 appearances, including three starts. All of his starts came with the Browns in 2025. Bates posted a 2-23-0 line with the Texans.

His latest exit from the Browns is just beginning.

Brendan Bates Exit From Browns Not Yet Complete

Next, he will go through the waiver process, which lasts 24 hours. Should Bates go unclaimed, he will revert to the Browns’ IR. After that, he and the Browns can finalize their split with an injury settlement. That means another update is likely to come.

Bates will be free to sign with any team that he pleases.

However, Bates must wait for three weeks beyond whatever length of time his eventual settlement agreement covers if he wants to return to the Browns.

This story will be updated.