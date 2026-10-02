Texans Move on 6-Foot-3, 225-Pound Quarterback & Former Chargers Running Back

The Houston Texans had their eye on several potential roster additions on Friday, including quarterback Connor Bazelak and running back Jaret Patterson.

In total the Texans worked out seven players, per NFL Trade Rumors on October 2:

QB Connor Bazelak

RB Jaret Patterson

RB Terrell Jennings

WR Jalen Walthall

WR Justin Shorter

WR Nick Nash

WR Shedrick Jackson

Patterson is the most experienced of the bunch, logging 503 yards and 3 touchdowns on 126 carries, with another 81 yards on 13 receptions. He has spent time with the Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, and, most recently, the Minnestota Vikings.

Jennings is right behind Patterson in terms of experience. Another ex-UDFA, he has a 36-106-1 line as a runner and 1-9-0 mark as a pass-catcher, all with the New England Patriots.

Jackson and Shorter, a converted tight end, were teammates on the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

Jackson has four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his career, while Shorter–much like his less experienced fellow tryouts–has yet to record an offensive stat, despite logging 30 snaps on offense in his career, per Pro Football Reference.

Walthall was with the Texans this spring and summer, while Nash has been with the Commanders and Atlanta Falcons so far in his career.

The Texans’ injuries at receiver and in the backfield are undoubtedly a reason behind this.

Texans Eye Connor Bazelak, Jaret Patterson & More

The Texans’ interest in Bazelak is just as meaningful as any of their other pursuits. Another former college free agent, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound passer could fill a void the Texans have had since 2024 sixth-round pick Graham Mertz tore his ACL during the preseason.

Neither Brett Rypien, now with the Buccaneers following an injury to Baker Mayfield, nor Mark Gronowski were the solution.

The Texans moved on from Gronowski to make room for a skill player.

Regardless, the move left the Texans without a third quarterback behind starter C.J. Stroud and backup Davis Mills. That is a precarious spot to be in for a team that still has aspirations of making a deep playoff run.