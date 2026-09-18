Former Houston Texans Quarterback Gets Good News

The Houston Texans are part of the tapestry that makes up quarterback Josh Johson’s historic career. Now, they could end up facing the former backup in Week 2, though that is at least two steps away.

The Texans are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, and their head coach, Zac Taylor, said they could utilize Johnson as a contingency amid Joe Burrow’s back tightness this week.

Burrow is expected to play, and Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco is the Bengals’ QB2.

That leaves Johnson at least two hits away from seeing the field. And that is if the Bengals even decide to use him in that capacity. Still, it is an opportunity for Johnson to notch a victory against one of his record-setting 14 teams.

Josh Johnson Could Close Out Game vs Texans

Depending on how the Bengals go about Johnson’s game-day status, he could be the one to close out a potential victory over the Texans, if it comes to that.

If Johnson is brought on to the active roster and not among the game-day inactives, he could check in for victory formation or even mop-up duty. That is, if the Bengals choose not to risk Burrow or the 41-year-old Flacco.

Johnson, 40, has thrown for 2,669 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions in his career.

He did not see the field for the Texans, signing as a reserve option during the 2017 season. That is much like his role with the Bengals in 2026.

This is Johnson’s second stint with the Bengals. He was also with them earlier in his career before signing with the Texans. He has also at least spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants and Jets, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Washington Commanders.

Notably, the Texans will enter this contest without a true QB as their emergency third option. They parted ways with rookie undrafted free agent Mark Gronowski to sign former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Bryce Oliver.

In that sense, it could be prudent for the Bengals to add Johnson to their 53-man roster.

That would prevent the Texans from trying to poach him from the Bengals’ practice squad ahead of their Week 2 showdown (which the QB could always decline).