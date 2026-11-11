Texans Announce Critical Updates Amid Ominous News on Azeez Al-Shaair

The Houston Texans got some good news on their first day of practice in Week 9, including the return to practice of Reed Blankenship, Jake Hummel, and Jaylin Smith, but not Azeez Al-Shaair, David Montgomery, or Keylan Rutledge.

The Texans issued an announcement about Hummel and Smith’s returns.

“Jake Hummel and Jaylin Smith have returned to practice,” the Texans posted on X on November 11.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that Blankenship was “back” at practice on Wednesday, but was careful to add that they will see how the Super Bowl champion safety progresses throughout the week.

“Reed was back at practice today. We’ll see how he continues to progress. But he’s back out today,” Ryans said on November 11. “We opened up the window for Jake Hummel and Jaylin Smith. So, they’re back at practice today as well. David Montgomery is still going through the process. He’s getting better. We’re encouraged by his progress so far. We’ll see when he’s able to get back out in the field.”

Asked about Rutledge, Ryans said, “Keylan is dealing with a stinger right now. We’ll see how he progresses throughout the week.”

The fourth-year head coach did not provide any update on Al-Shaair.

Azeez Al-Shaair, David Montgomery, Keylan Rutledge Miss Texans Practice as Reed Blankenship, Jake Hummel & Jaylin Smith Return

Stoots & Locker’s Landry Locker was the first to note that Al-Shaair was not present. The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander followed, noting that Al-Shaair is dealing with a groin injury that cost him time earlier this season.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson noted that tight end Brevin Jordan was also not present.

Like Al-Shaair, Montgomery is dealing with a groin injury. It has sidelined him since Week 5 and, despite constant positive updates, he has shown no tangible signs of nearing a return.

Al-Shaair only missed one game with his injury, so the Texans are surely hoping today is not indicative of his status for Week 10. The Texans are taking on the Cleveland Browns, who are in contention for the AFC North crown this season.