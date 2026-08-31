Texans Double Down After Cutting Fan Favorite From Roster in ‘Surprise’ Move

The Houston Texans made not one but two surprising roster moves at the cutdown deadline, first with fan favorite rookie wide receiver Lewis Bond.

“The #Texans are waiving rookie WR Lewis Bond, per a source,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander wrote on August 30. “A bit of a surprise. He had a good preseason, but there were too many good wide receivers in the room.”

However, it did not stop there for the Texans.

“#Texans also released running back Jawhar Jordan, who is healthy after recovering from strained hip flexor,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 30.

Texans Could Follow Pattern With Jawhar Jordan, Lewis Bond

It remains unclear what will happen with Bond or Jordan but the Texans maybe be able get both back on their practice squad. However, that requires one or both players clearing waivers.

“The Texans have waived multiple day 3 draft picks in the last 3 years and never lost them to waivers,” Sleeper’s Jacob Barzilla posted on X on August 30, noting Jordan along with Luke Lachey, Solomon Byrd, and Marcus Harris as examples.

“It’s pretty rare to see guys like this get claimed off waivers.”

As it stands, the Texans’ running backs are starter David Montgomery, backup (or 1B) Woody Marks, and part-time fullback British Brooks. However, that is expected to change.

Texans Expected to Re-Sign RB After Roster Shuffle Settles

In addition to Jordan, who finished the 2025 regular season with 193 yards on 43 carries, Wilson also reported “Noah Whittington expected to join practice squad, per a league source,” which casts some uncertainty on Jordan’s future, even as a member of the practice squad.

The Texans can have 16 players on standard contracts and one international prospect there.

That the decision came with Jordan healthy does not support the idea of his return. Whittington rushed for 51 yards on 22 carries for the Texans during the preseason.