Texans Move on Former Ravens Pass Rusher: Report

The Houston Texans could use some help on the edges, and Tyus Bowser is on their radar.

“Edge rusher Tyus Bowser is working out today for the Houston Texans,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 25.

Bowser, 31, is a former second-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens. He has 98 games of experience, including 28 starts. He has 163 total tackles, 19.5 sacks, 4 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, and 1 recovery, which he scored a touchdown on.

Bowser could help the Texans address their injury woes.

The veteran pass rusher has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks so far in his career.

Texans Could Find Depth in Ex-Ravens EDGE Tyus Bowser

They are still good with Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter at the top of the depth chart. However, backup Dylan Horton is out for the season, among other setbacks for the group.

Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with what has been framed as a short-term leg injury, as is Dominique Robinson, and fellow newcomer (in 2026 terms at least for Clowney) Logan Hall has also missed time for the Texans since arriving in free agency.

Depth is key, particularly if the Texans are rest their starters in the preseason finale.

They will face the Carolina Panthers in a road tilt. So, moving quickly to identify help is also a critical aspect. That could make a decision on Bowser or another option come down soon.

This story will be updated.