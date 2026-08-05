Texans Eyeing Former Buccaneers Specialist, Award-Winning Prospect

The Houston Texans could have not one but two changes in mind for their third phase, special teams, following news of their interest in Chris Freeman and Jack Browning, the latter of whom has had a cup of coffee in the NFL.

The Texans have their kicker spot settled, but the punter competition is one of the most intriguing on the roster in training camp.

Both positions appear to have gotten more interesting with Wednesday’s news.

Texans Trade Pickup On Notice

Browning’s news may have surfaced after Freeman’s, but the implications for the Texans are more significant.

“Punter Jack Browning is working out for #Texans on Thursday per a league source,” WKPRC 2s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 5. “Led the UFL in every category. He has NFL experience punting for the #Buccaneers in 2024 and most recently punted for the Orlando Storm in UFL.”

The Texans roster two punters already.

They acquired Kai Kroeger in a trade with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The Texans also signed college free agent Jack Stonehouse.

Notably, the Texans moved on from a two-time Super Bowl champion (as well as a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro) in Tommy Townsend, who signed with the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans in free agency this offseason.

The Texans’ changes appear to have failed to yield the desired results.

The Texans need to sort the situation out, if not before their preseason opener, at least before the regular season begins.

Texans Eye Specialists Chris Freeman and Jack Browning

The Texans double-dipped in the pool of free agents on an exploratory basis on Wednesday, making plans with Browning and Freeman.

News on Freeman emerged first.

“#Texans are working out former @UConnFootball kicker Chris Freeman on Thursday, per a league source. Previously invited to their rookie minicamp on tryout basis,” Wilson said in a separate post on X on August 5.

“Began career at Indiana, transferring to Connecticut where he was a semifinalist for Lou Groza award as he hit 20 of 23 field goals last season and made every extra point.”

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn is a record-setter on the franchise and NFL levels.

He is also under contract through the 2029 season. However, he did miss two games due to an injury last season. The Texans turned to Super Bowl champion Matthew Wright when that happened.

It would make sense for the Texans to keep a running database of fill-ins for this season.