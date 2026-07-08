Texans’ Former Third-Round Pick Called ‘Breakout Candidate’ After Roster Tweak

The Houston Texans’ strength is their defense, where they have Pro Bowl players at all three levels, including multiple such contributors at the same level along their defensive front and their secondary, where safety Calen Bullock roams.

Bullock is already coming off a strong season. He could be poised to take another step, thanks partly to what the Texans have done around him.

It would be timely for Bullock to have his strongest season yet in 2026.

Calen Bullock Expected to Take Another Step Forward for Texans

The Texans selected Bullock in the third round with the 78th overall pick of the 2024 draft. He has started 30 of 34 regular-season games and all four of the Texans’ playoff games since he joined the team.

Bullock, who turned 23 in April, has proven to be a reliable playmaker. He has 118 total tackles, 21 pass deflections, and 9 interceptions across his two NFL seasons.

That could just be a sign of what is to come.

“Bullock is fresh off a Pro Bowl appearance after just two seasons in the league, so he is perhaps already too prolific to be called a ‘breakout candidate.’ But how many NFL fans would list him when naming the stars of the Texans’ defense. Will Anderson Jr., Derek Stingley Jr., Danielle Hunter … Bullock? Well, I’m ready to put him up there,” ESPN’s Benjamin Solak wrote on July 6.

“Bullock has nine interceptions in two seasons thanks to an unreal combination of range, instincts and ball skills. A true center-fielding safety — one of a few remaining of that dying breed — Bullock is admirably physical and willing in run support. Reed Blankenship, his new running mate, should allow Bullock to spend a little more time playing in the box or to half of the field, which will increase his opportunities for ball production and (hopefully) national recognition accordingly.”

The Texans finished the 2025 regular season ranked first overall and second in scoring. Their pass defense checked in sixth. Bullock’s ability to play over the top is part of why teams were unable to exploit the Texans’ uncertainty at the other safety spot last year.

That kind of impact comes with a price. Bullock will be extension-eligible next offseason, along with fellow Pro Bowler Kamari Lassiter.

Meanwhile, the Texans’ salary cap situation could force them into difficult decisions in 2027.

Reed Blankenship ‘Fitting In Nicely’ With Texans

Blankenship figures to solve the Texans’ issues at the spot across from Bullock. He arrives from the Philadelphia Eagles. Blankenship won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in his third season as a pro. He should complement Bullock’s game well.

“Blankenship is already fitting in nicely into the top-ranked defense in the NFL and the locker room dynamic,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson wrote on Jul 6. “Adding a rangy, instinctive safety to an elite defense gives the Texans a chess piece they were missing last season opposite Pro Bowl alternate safety Calen Bullock.

“Bullock is a natural centerfielder type. Blankenship loves to be involved in the action by the line of scrimmage as a run-stopping presence and an enforcer against pass routes.”

The Texans are certainly loaded on defense.

However, their looming salary cap uncertainty–which they encountered and overcame this offseason–still stands as a hurdle. Several key Texans players are still in limbo, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, with Bullock and Lassiter soon to follow.